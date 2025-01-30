'Dark Nuns,' 'Secret: Untold Melody' and other films to see in Korean cinemas
Published: 30 Jan. 2025, 12:20 Updated: 30 Jan. 2025, 14:10
Dark Nuns (15)
Thriller / 114 min. / Korean / Jan. 24
Actor Song Hye-kyo becomes a risk-taking nun who tries to perform forbidden practices to save a young boy haunted by an evil spirit.
Sister Yunia, a determined nun unafraid to confront danger in her fight against evil spirits, meets a boy named Hee-jun who is possessed by a powerful malevolent force. Driven by her faith and compassion, Yunia takes the initiative to save Hee-jun, while Sister Michaela, initially skeptical, gradually becomes engaged in the investigation. They also encounter Father Paolo, who questions the existence of evil spirits.
As they probe deeper into the mystery, the characters experience a series of unsettling events and discover a sinister secret. The nuns must confront the powerful evil that endangers Hee-jun's life and threatens the integrity of their order.
In "Dark Nuns,” the sequel to "The Priests" (2015), Song, globally recognized for her role in the Netflix thriller “The Glory” (2022-23), takes on the role of Sister Yunia. Jeon Yeo-been, known for “Harbin” (2024) and “Cobweb” (2023) portrays Sister Michaela and Lee Jin-uk, renowned for Netflix thriller “Sweet Home” (2020) and the second season of "Squid Game" (2021-) takes on the role of Father Paolo.
Kwon Hyeok-jae, who helmed “Haeundae” (2009) and “Count” (2023), takes on the challenge of directing his first occult film.
Secret: Untold Melody (ALL)
Romance / 103 min. / Korean / Jan. 27
The beloved Taiwanese romance film “The Secret” (2007) gets a Korean remake with a K-pop idol, introducing new aspects of romance and comedy.
Yu-jun, a young pianist, returns to Korea from Germany due to an injury and mental stress. On his first day at the new college, he meets Jung-a. As Yu-jun becomes closer to Jung-a and falls in love, he starts to doubt her unusual behavior, cryptic remarks and her claim of not owning a cell phone. While unearthing her secret, Yu-jun realizes that the couple must risk everything to sustain their love.
Doh Kyung-soo, known for his intense, dramatic roles in “The Moon” (2023), “My Annoying Brother” (2016) and “Along with the Gods: The Two Worlds” (2017), portrays Yu-jun. Originally debuting as part of the K-pop band EXO in 2012, Doh began his career as an actor in 2014. Won Jin-a, renowned for films like "On the Line" (2021) and “Money” (2019), takes on the role of Jung-a.
Director Seo Yoo-min, who helmed “The Last Princess” (2016) and “Recalled” (2021), directs the film.
Thunderstruck Cop (12)
Comedy / 107 min. / Korean / Jan. 24
A police officer who suddenly gains superpowers embarks on a mission to save his daughter.
Hyun-joon, a police officer living with his mother and daughter, gains the ability to read minds after being struck by lightning. He discovers that a regular customer at his mother’s restaurant possesses a superpower as well; this individual can see the future. One day, Jun-ho, who previously put the police officer in a pickle which led to his demotion, kidnaps his daughter. Now armed with his superpower, Hyun-joon rushes to rescue her.
Late actor Kim Soo-mi and Shin Hyun-joon portray a mother-and-son relationship once again. The duo previously shared similar roles in “Barefoot Ki-Bong” (2006) and the “Marrying the Mafia” series (2002-2023). Actor Jung Jun-ho, renowned for his role in “My Boss, My Hero” (2001), portrays the kidnapper.
Director Kim Young-jun, who worked with Shin in “Out Live” (2000), “Shadowless Sword” (2005) and “His Last Gift” (2008), features him again in his film.
"Thunderstruck Cop" is late actor Kim's posthumous film. Actor Kim, known for her friendly grandmother image and cooking skills, died at the age of 75 in October from hyperglycemia. Born in 1949 and debuting in 1970, the actor left a strong impression on the comedy scene, appearing in “Barefoot Ki-Bong,” “Marrying the Mafia” and MBC's series “Hello, Francesca” (2005-06).
The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim (12)
Animation / 134 min. / English / Jan. 25
This animated film from “The Lord of the Rings” franchise narrates events occurring 200 years before the War of the Ring.
Helm, the king of Rohan, accidentally kills Freca, a local lord, during a battle. This act drives Freca’s son, Wulf, to depart the kingdom in search of revenge. Wulf's unexpected attack forces Helm and his people into a fierce final stand at the ancient stronghold of the Hornburg. As the situation grows increasingly dire, Helm's daughter, Héra, is compelled to lead the resistance against an enemy intent on complete annihilation.
Brian Cox, known for his roles in "Little Wing” (2024) and “Prisoner's Daughter” (2022), voices Helm, while Gaia Wise, recognized for "A Walk in the Woods” (2015), plays Héra. The film is directed by Kenji Kamiyama, renowned for animated features such as "Napping Princess” (2017) and "Eden of the East the Movie II: Paradise Lost" (2010).
Wicked (ALL)
Fantasy / 160 min. / English / Nov. 20
The first half of a story where a courageous and resilient witch, undeterred by discrimination, embraces her power while uncovering an inconvenient truth.
Elphaba arrives at Shiz University, where she encounters prejudice because of her green skin. Glinda, initially one of the people who bullied Elphaba, begins to rethink her actions after witnessing her courage in standing up to discrimination. Moved by Elphaba’s resilience, Glinda acknowledges her faults and befriends her. As their friendship deepens, Elphaba and Glinda navigate the growing darkness in Oz.
Pop star and actor Ariana Grande portrays Glinda, while British actor and singer Cynthia Erivo, acclaimed for her performance in the Broadway revival of “The Color Purple” from 2015 to 2017, takes on the role of Elphaba.
Jon M. Chu, who directed the Oscar-winning film “Crazy Rich Asians” (2018), helms the film.
The film has surpassed the two million mark, making the film the fourth most watched foreign film of last year, following “Inside Out 2,” (2024) “Wonka” (2023) and “Moana 2” (2024). Part two of the movie is scheduled for Nov. 21.
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)