Ha Jung-woo taps into 'wildness' in 'Nocturnal'
Published: 30 Jan. 2025, 13:59 Updated: 30 Jan. 2025, 15:08
After more than 20 years in the industry, Ha Jung-woo still finds every role and project new.
This time, his latest mystery crime film, "Nocturnal," gave him something new — a sense of freedom. Emboldened by this, Ha showcased a novel side of himself in the movie, one that was both familiar and fresh.
“Everybody was new to me in this project, including the director and even the entire crew,” Ha said in an interview with reporters in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Friday.
“It was also my first time working with both the cinematographer and the lighting director, so I think they brought a fresh perspective to how they captured me. They tried new angles, different lighting and unique ways of framing things. Maybe that’s why people have been saying things yesterday after its press screening like, ‘I saw a new side of you’ or even, ‘I saw your old face.’”
Directed by Kim Jin-hwang, the film follows Min-tae, a former gang member turned construction worker, as he uncovers the truth behind his brother's mysterious death, his brother's missing wife and a best-selling novel that seems to have predicted these events.
The film features actors Ha as Min-tae, Kim Nam-gil as the best-selling author Ho-ryeong and Yoo Da-in as the brother’s wife Moon-young, alongside actors Jung Man-sik and Im Seong-jae.
It is set to be released on Feb. 5.
The actor has been relentlessly releasing projects since he debuted in 2003. But with each passing year, Ha admitted that it's more difficult to pick new roles and that he approaches the process more cautiously.
Amid his careful consideration, Ha Jung-woo chose “Nocturnal” as he was drawn to the “wildness” he saw in the script, a quality that was only amplified after meeting director Kim in person.
“First and foremost, I thought the script was a truly interesting piece to act in,” Ha said.
“In contrast to other large commercial films, where there are limits to how a character can be expressed, such as certain calculated points that need to be followed for the story to progress functionally, this film offered a character that felt very free,” he added. “I felt it was a film where that sense of freedom could indeed come through on screen as well.”
Another factor that intrigued Ha was that director Kim was unlike any other movie academy graduates, having an “instinctive intuition” as if he “learned film on the streets.” Director Kim is a graduate of the Korean Academy of Film Arts, which has fostered many talented individuals, such as Oscar-winning director Bong Joon-ho and “Save The Green Planet!” (2003) director Jang Jun-hwan.
The director's intuition created an atmosphere where the crew could freely give out ideas, leading to many parts of the film — such as using a frozen fish as a weapon — being decided on the spot.
“We were always searching for things that we can use for the film [when visiting a new location],” Ha said, adding that “not a second” of the film was shot in a made-up set.
Ha continues to seek new opportunities in the industry as he builds on his storied career.
Recently, the actor briefly mentioned in a media interview that he was open to considering the BL — boy's love — genre.
“In ‘Lobby,’ there’s an actor named Uhm Ha-neul, who is both a director and an actor,” Ha said. Ha currently finished shooting the film “Lobby” as a director. “He makes BL genre films. While shooting, I had many conversations with him and found it really interesting.”
However, the actor emphasized that it’s not a near future project, saying, “I simply thought the genre was interesting, and that’s it. I mean, I’m not thinking of making one or participating in one [right now].”
Ha also shared that he will continue pursuing directing as he finds great joy in the process. He started directing in 2013 with "Fasten Your Seatbelt" and is currently filming “The People Upstairs" (translated).
“The process of working on [a film] is so enjoyable, and simply sitting down to contemplate about it brings me so much happiness,” he said. “I think what’s also interesting is how my perspective on films, my interpretation of life, my relationships with the actors and my communication with the crew have gradually changed over time.”
