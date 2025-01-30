Comedy legend Yu Jae-seok wins Grand Prize at SBS Entertainment Awards
Published: 30 Jan. 2025, 12:40 Updated: 30 Jan. 2025, 14:06
- SHIN MIN-HEE
Yu Jae-seok was the Grand Prize recipient at the SBS Entertainment Awards, held at the SBS Prism Tower in Mapo District, western Seoul, on Wednesday night.
The comedian and television personality was chosen from among other nominees, including Jeon Hyun-moo, Shin Dong-yup, Lee Sang-min, Lee Hyun-yi, Kim Jong-kook and Seo Jang-hoon.
It is Yu’s eighth Grand Prize at the annual awards, which recognize celebrities who have made an impact in variety entertainment during the year. He has also won a dozen more Grand Prizes at other entertainment award ceremonies: two from the KBS Entertainment Awards, eight from the MBC Entertainment Awards and two from the Baeksang Arts Awards.
“It’s my 20th Grand Prize,” Yu said during his acceptance speech on Wednesday. “I received my first one in 2005, and 20 years later, I got my 20th. It bears great meaning to me. I never imagined a day like this would happen.”
Yu was nominated for the Grand Prize this year for his role as host of the SBS variety programs "Running Man" (2010–) and "Whenever Possible" (2024–).
In other categories, the following recipients were named: Lee Sang-min for the Producer’s Award, "My Little Old Boy" (2016–) for the Highest Viewership Rating Award, "Running Man" for Most Popular Show Selected by Online Viewers, actors Kim Seung-soo, Ryu Soo-young and Jung Hye-in for the Top Excellence Award and actors Choi Jin-hyuk, Jo Woo-jong and Uee for the Excellence Award.
