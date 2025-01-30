 Model Irene announces she’s tying the knot
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > Television

print dictionary print

Model Irene announces she’s tying the knot

Published: 30 Jan. 2025, 15:33
Model Irene [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Model Irene [SCREEN CAPTURE]


Model Irene announced Thursday that she is getting married. 
 
In a social media post, Irene shared in English that she feels "so blessed to have met the man I want to spend the rest of my life with."
 

Related Article

 
“This isn’t just a story about a ring or a question; it’s about a love that has grown through precious little moments that have built the foundation of something so special,” the post reads.
 
“I can’t wait to share more with you in a way that aligns with my comfort and happiness.”
 
She did not provide any details about her husband-to-be in the post.
 
Irene, whose real name is Kim Hye-jin, is a 37-year-old Korean American fashion model and influencer. She gained public attention through her appearances on television variety shows related to fashion in the late 2010s.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
tags marriage

More in Television

Model Irene announces she’s tying the knot

One for the ages: Lim Ji-yeon draws strength from role in hit series 'The Tale of Lady Ok'

Comedy legend Yu Jae-seok wins Grand Prize at SBS Entertainment Awards

Jeon Hyun-moo wins Grand Prize at MBC Entertainment Awards for third time

Director steps down from 'The Glory' screenwriter's new Netflix series

Related Stories

Singer Tei to tie the knot with his non-celebrity girlfriend

Marriages between Koreans and foreigners increase 17.2% on year

Single men in Korea outnumber single women by 19.6 percent: Report

First-time brides in their 30s outnumber those in their 20s

International marriage subsidies ending amid criticism
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)