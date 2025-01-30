Model Irene announces she’s tying the knot
Published: 30 Jan. 2025, 15:33
Model Irene announced Thursday that she is getting married.
In a social media post, Irene shared in English that she feels "so blessed to have met the man I want to spend the rest of my life with."
“This isn’t just a story about a ring or a question; it’s about a love that has grown through precious little moments that have built the foundation of something so special,” the post reads.
“I can’t wait to share more with you in a way that aligns with my comfort and happiness.”
She did not provide any details about her husband-to-be in the post.
Irene, whose real name is Kim Hye-jin, is a 37-year-old Korean American fashion model and influencer. She gained public attention through her appearances on television variety shows related to fashion in the late 2010s.
