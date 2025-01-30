One for the ages: Lim Ji-yeon draws strength from role in hit series 'The Tale of Lady Ok'
Published: 30 Jan. 2025, 14:07 Updated: 30 Jan. 2025, 15:41
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
JTBC’s “The Tale of Lady Ok,” which was also released on Netflix, came to an end on Jan. 26 with great reviews both at home and abroad. The 16-episode series ended with a rating of 8.1 out of 10 on IMDb, with reviews proclaiming that female lead Lim Ji-yeon “surpassed my expectations.”
Lim came into the spotlight with her depiction of what pure evil is through the character Yeon-jin in Netflix’s hit drama series “The Glory” (2023). Her latest role in the historical drama from JTBC, an affiliate of the Korea JoongAng Daily, was a runaway slave named Gudeok.
“Living the turbulent life of Gudeok was challenging, but I learned so much from playing the role,” said Lim during an interview with local reporters last week. “I wanted to show how Gudeok wisely and sensibly lives out her life. I can’t believe I now have to part with the character Gudeok, who was my everything for the past year. It makes me quite sad now.”
In “The Tale of Lady Ok,” Gudeok is a slave who lives under the identity of noblewoman Ok Tae-young. Despite living a life of deception, Gudeok aspires to fulfill Tae-young’s dream of becoming a Joseon-era lawyer and ultimately uses the life she has taken to help the oppressed. Her determination to take control of her fate won support from many viewers.
Lim said she was often scolded by viewers she encountered on the street, especially elderly women, while “The Glory” was airing “for harassing Moon Dong-eun [played by actor Song Hye-kyo]” when she was playing Yeon-jin. But while playing Gudeok, she often received words of support and concern from viewers, “which was a completely new experience.”
The drama series, which premiered on Nov. 30 with a 4.2 percent viewership rating, soared past 11 percent by episode 10. It remained in Netflix Korea's Top 10 TV Shows throughout its run and ranked No. 1 in the drama category on Kocowa+, a global OTT platform serving North America, Europe, and Oceania. The 16-episode series ended on Sunday with a 13.6 percent viewership rating.
For Lim, the greatest sense of accomplishment came from her parents' reaction.
"My father has never complimented my acting before,” she said. “Even if I am in a drama series or entertainment shows, he wouldn’t watch it if he doesn’t find it interesting.”
But Lim said her father watched every episode and complimented her acting, saying the drama was the best historical drama he’s ever watched.
“That really touched me,” she said, adding with a chuckle that her actor boyfriend Lee Do-hyun, who told her that he’s also “watched every episode, and that I did great, which better be true,” encouraged her a lot.
In fact, Lim herself was an avid viewer of the drama series. She sat in front of the TV as soon as new episodes became available. The filming of the series wrapped up last August, but instead of jumping right into a new project, Lim decided to take a break and fully immerse herself in “The Tale of Lady Ok” as a viewer. After every episode, Lim says she shared her thoughts with director Jin Hyuk and screenwriter Park Ji-sook.
Such commitment to the drama series, according to Lim, stemmed from her fears of starring in historical dramas as well as the responsibility of leading a series as the main protagonist.
“I was very well aware how demanding historical dramas were,” she said. Lim starred in historical dramas such as the film “The Treacherous” (2015) and the SBS drama series “Jackpot” (2016).
“If your fundamental skills aren’t strong, you just get laid bare. That’s how difficult the historical genre is,” she said. “You also have to pay extra attention to your looks — to make sure you suit the traditional hair style and hanbok [traditional Korean dress] you are wearing, as not fitting into them right can act as a distraction for viewers.”
Since she had to portray a Joseon-era lawyer, which involved delivering complex legal dialogue, Lim says she had to pay extra attention to memorizing difficult lines. At first, she doubted herself, thinking, "I won't be able to do this,” but then she realized that she was “stupid to even have such a thought.”
“I’ve always challenged myself with roles that intrigued me, even when people didn’t expect much from me,” Lim said. “So why was I suddenly hesitating and only wanting to do things I was good at?"
But of course, the reality of filming a 16-episode historical drama in the sweltering summer was no easy feat.
“I initially planned to lose a bit of weight for the first episode to better depict Gudeok's harsh life as a slave, but I ended up naturally losing four to five kilograms [8.8 to 11 pounds] during filming,” she said.
Whenever she needed encouragement, Lim said she turned to actor Song, her co-star from “The Glory.” Lim said she met with Song before going into shooting “The Tale of Lady Ok” and received heartfelt support.
“She doesn’t say things outright, but just a few words from her make a big difference,” Lim said. “She gives off this feeling of, ‘You can do it. You’re a good actor,’ and that alone gives me strength."
In the drama series, Gudeok has a catchphrase she repeatedly says whenever she needs strength: "I am great! I am the best!"
For Lim, this line has now become a personal mantra.
"I tend to be overly critical of myself, so even just saying those words in a script had a deep impact on me,” she said. “I think I will revisit this drama whenever I feel discouraged, hopeless or want to give up on something."
Lim’s next project is a rom-com with “Squid Game” actor Lee Jung-jae, where Lim plays a journalist. Prior to that, she’ll be making an appearance in a reality show, “Fresh off the Sea,” on tvN.
"After playing intense, emotionally charged characters like Yeon-jin, followed by Gudeok, I wanted to show a more ordinary, natural side of myself to my fans,” said Lim, explaining why she decided to star in a variety show. “I think I need some time to let go of this beloved character Gudeok.”
BY HWANG JEE-YOUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)