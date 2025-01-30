 Trump's commerce secretary nominee accuses Korea and Japan of exploiting America's 'good nature'
Published: 30 Jan. 2025, 14:13
Howard Lutnick, U.S. President Donald Trump's nominee for commerce secretary [SCREEN CAPTURE]

U.S. President Donald Trump's nominee for commerce secretary accused Korea and Japan on Wednesday of having "taken advantage of" America's "good nature," stressing the need to work together with the allies to bring their production to the United States.
 
Howard Lutnick, chairman and CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald, made the remarks during a Senate confirmation hearing, pointing to steel products from Japan and appliances from Korea, as he responded to a senator's question over what he will do to foster an environment to encourage joint ventures with U.S. allies.
 

"Our great allies have taken advantage of our good nature, and they like steel in Japan and appliances in Korea ... I mean, they've just taken advantage of us. It's time for them to partner with us and bring that production back home," Lutnick told the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation.
 
"So I think we're going to work closely with our allies to increase their manufacturing productivity at home, and I think your way of thinking about it saying let's work together to do that and bring it home ... I think it's really important for us, and really important for our work force," he added.
 
In November, Trump nominated Lutnick as his commerce secretary, saying that if confirmed, Lutnick will spearhead the tariff and trade agenda of the incoming administration.

YONHAP
tags Trump U.S. Howard Lutnick

