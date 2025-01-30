 Cabinet likely to convene over DP bill on Yoon special counsel probe
Published: 30 Jan. 2025, 14:12
Acting President and Minister of Economy and Finance Choi Sang-mok speaks during a ministerial meeting on business tasks at the government complex in central Seoul on Jan. 15. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

The Cabinet is likely to be convened later this week to discuss an opposition-proposed bill calling for a special counsel probe into impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol over his failed martial law attempt, a government official said Thursday.
 
On Jan. 17, the revised bill, proposed by the liberal Democratic Party (DP), was passed during a parliamentary plenary session despite unanimous opposition from lawmakers of the conservative People Power Party. The opposition bloc currently dominates the 300-member chamber with 192 seats.
 

"It is likely that the Cabinet will convene an extraordinary session on Friday," the Ministry of Economy and Finance official said on the condition of anonymity, noting the deadline for a decision to promulgate the bills or demand parliamentary reconsideration is Sunday.
 
The official refused, however, to comment on whether acting President Choi Sang-mok would demand parliamentary reconsideration.
 
Another Finance Ministry official earlier said it is likely that Choi will veto the bill, following his veto of a similar DP-proposed bill concerning Yoon, stressing the need for bipartisan agreement.
 
The latest bill omits allegations that Yoon committed "treason" by attempting to provoke a deliberate conflict with North Korea, which were previously part of the bill rejected by Choi.
 
The ruling party had still criticized the DP-proposed bill as "overly broad" and said it would propose its own version that does not include insurrection charges against Yoon.

