Korean foreign minister expresses sorrow over deadly plane crash in Washington
Published: 30 Jan. 2025, 16:37 Updated: 30 Jan. 2025, 17:56
- SEO JI-EUN
Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul expressed deep sorrow on Thursday over a deadly plane crash in Washington.
"We’re deeply saddened by the tragic accident at Reagan National Airport," Cho wrote in an English post on X, formerly Twitter. "Our hearts go out to everyone immediately impacted as we pray for some good news."
The accident occurred at 8:53 p.m. Wednesday when a passenger plane from PSA Airlines, a subsidiary of American Airlines, collided midair with a U.S. military Sikorsky H-60 Black Hawk helicopter while attempting to land. The aircraft crashed into the nearby Potomac River, leaving at least 18 confirmed dead, as of 4 p.m. Korean time, with no survivors found yet. The plane was carrying 60 passengers and four crew members.
No Koreans have been identified to be on board yet, according to the Korean government.
