 Korean foreign minister expresses sorrow over deadly plane crash in Washington
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Politics

print dictionary print

Korean foreign minister expresses sorrow over deadly plane crash in Washington

Published: 30 Jan. 2025, 16:37 Updated: 30 Jan. 2025, 17:56
Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul extends his condolences in an X post on Thursday following a passenger plane crash near Washington. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul extends his condolences in an X post on Thursday following a passenger plane crash near Washington. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul expressed deep sorrow on Thursday over a deadly plane crash in Washington.
 
"We’re deeply saddened by the tragic accident at Reagan National Airport," Cho wrote in an English post on X, formerly Twitter. "Our hearts go out to everyone immediately impacted as we pray for some good news."
 
The accident occurred at 8:53 p.m. Wednesday when a passenger plane from PSA Airlines, a subsidiary of American Airlines, collided midair with a U.S. military Sikorsky H-60 Black Hawk helicopter while attempting to land. The aircraft crashed into the nearby Potomac River, leaving at least 18 confirmed dead, as of 4 p.m. Korean time, with no survivors found yet. The plane was carrying 60 passengers and four crew members.
 
No Koreans have been identified to be on board yet, according to the Korean government.
 

BY SEO JI-EUN [[email protected]]
tags U.S. plane crash American Airlines Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul Korea

More in Politics

Who are the top PPP presidential contenders trailing DP chief?

Key witnesses to drive faster progress in Yoon impeachment trial

Korean foreign minister expresses sorrow over deadly plane crash in Washington

Presidential officials seek to visit Yoon in detention

Cabinet likely to convene over DP bill on Yoon special counsel probe

Related Stories

Top diplomats of South Korea, U.S. hold first phone call since Trump's inauguration

Top envoy may hold talks with U.S., Japanese counterparts at G20 meeting in Brazil

Ending North Korea's support for Russia's war in Ukraine must be parallel to denuclearization push: South's top envoy.

Foreign minister expresses regret over Sado mines memorial fallout

Top envoys of Korea, Japan agree to resume shuttle diplomacy when political stability restored
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)