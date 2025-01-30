Presidential officials seek to visit Yoon in detention

Former and current aides to President Yoon Suk Yeol are seeking to visit the impeached president at a detention center where he is staying around next week, a presidential official said Wednesday."Nothing is certain yet since the visit requires approval but we believe it's only right that we visit him," the senior presidential official told Yonhap News Agency via phone.A former presidential official also said they are considering visiting after the Lunar New Year holiday, which lasts until Thursday.Yoon has been incarcerated at the Seoul Detention Center in Uiwang, south of the capital, since his formal arrest on Dec. 19.YONHAP