 Highways jammed as travelers return after Lunar New Year holiday
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Highways jammed as travelers return after Lunar New Year holiday

Published: 30 Jan. 2025, 14:28
Vehicles move slowly on both directions of the Gyeongbu Expressway near Jamwon IC in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on Jan. 29. [NEWS1]

Vehicles move slowly on both directions of the Gyeongbu Expressway near Jamwon IC in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on Jan. 29. [NEWS1]

 
On Thursday, the final day of the Lunar New Year holiday, highways across the country are experiencing heavy congestion as people return home.
 
According to the Korea Expressway Corporation, as of 9 a.m., the estimated travel times to Seoul from major cities are as follows: 7 hours 40 minutes from Busan, 7 hours 10 minutes from Ulsan, 6 hours 40 minutes from Daegu, 5 hours 50 minutes from Mokpo, South Jeolla, 5 hours from Gwangju, 2 hours 50 minutes from Gangneung, Gangwon and 2 hours 30 minutes from Daejeon. 
 

Related Article

For those traveling from Seoul to other major cities, the expected travel times are 7 hours 10 minutes to Busan, 6 hours 40 minutes to Ulsan, 6 hours 10 minutes to Daegu, 5 hours 40 minutes to Mokpo, 5 hours 20 minutes to Gangneung, 5 hours 10 minutes to Gwangju, 4 hours to Yangyang, Gangwon and 3 hours to Daejeon.
 
With snow accumulation in most areas and temperatures dropping, icy roads and black ice are expected in many places. Drivers are urged to take extra precautions for safety.
 
On the Gyeongbu Expressway toward Seoul, drivers should be cautious of snowy roads along a 14-kilometer (8.7-mile) section between Biryong JC and Sintanjin, Daejeon, as well as a 13-kilometer stretch from Gimcheon, North Gyeongsang, to Chupungnyeong Pass.
 
On the Seohaean Expressway, a 59.5-kilometer stretch between Hongseong, South Chungcheong, and West Pyeongtaek Interchange is affected by wet road conditions. On the Yeongdong Expressway, a 22-kilometer section between Daegwallyeong Pass and Gangneung Junction is experiencing strong winds.   
 
An estimated 400,000 vehicles are expected to travel from the Seoul metropolitan area to other regions, while 430,000 vehicles are expected to move toward the capital, with a total of 5.25 million vehicles on the roads nationwide.
 
Congestion in the outbound direction is expected to begin around 7 to 8 a.m., peak between noon and 1 p.m. and clear up around 11 p.m. to midnight.


In the return direction, congestion is expected to start around 8 to 9 a.m., peak between 5 and 6 p.m. and ease by around 3 to 4 a.m. on Jan. 31.

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
tags Lunar New Year Holiday Expressway Congestion

More in Social Affairs

International visitors to Seoul top 12 million in 2024

Highways jammed as travelers return after Lunar New Year holiday

Record lottery sales in Korea as figures approach 6 trillion won in 2024

Major highways remain congested on Lunar New Year; traffic expected to ease in evening

No. of injured victims from Busan airplane fire rises to 7, all with minor injuries

Related Stories

Don't come home

Families travel for the Lunar New Year holiday

Jan. 27 public holiday approved in Cabinet meeting to stimulate local economy

Gov't designates Jan. 27 as temporary public holiday

Market mayhem
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)