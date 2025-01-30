International visitors to Seoul top 12 million in 2024
Over 12 million international tourists visited Seoul last year as the number of inbound travelers nearly returned to pre-pandemic levels.
According to the Seoul Metropolitan Government on Thursday, a total of 12.12 million foreign tourists visited the capital between January and November last year. The figure represents 95 percent of the number of visitors in 2019, the peak year before the Covid-19 pandemic.
The city government attributed the recovery to diverse events and attractions hosted last year, including its inaugural ICT expo Smart Life Week, Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants and the launch of the Seouldal balloon ride in Yeouido Park, western Seoul.
Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants was held in Seoul last March, inviting some 800 chefs, critics, journalists and sponsors to experience traditional Korean cuisine and cultural events. The city plans to host the event for a second consecutive year in March.
This year, Seoul plans to continue its upward tourism trend by hosting its annual Seoul Festa event from April 30 to May 6, with around 10,000 people expected to participate in a large-scale street performance held as part of the festival.
A barbecue festival will take place in public parks in the fall, and the annual lantern festival in winter. In the summer, a festival featuring swimming, cycling and running events will be held along the Han River.
Additionally, the city government announced plans to introduce the so-called Seoul Edition 25 in the first half of the year — a curated selection of must-visit spots for travelers looking to experience the city like a local.
Earlier this month, Seoul was named the top destination for solo travelers in TripAdvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Awards Best of the Best Destinations for its "fascinating mix of old and new," featuring a combination of modern skyscrapers, neon lights, Buddhist temples, palaces and pagodas.
