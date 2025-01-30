 International visitors to Seoul top 12 million in 2024
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

International visitors to Seoul top 12 million in 2024

Published: 30 Jan. 2025, 14:50
Tourists in hanbok, or traditional Korean dress, take selfies near Gyeongbok Palace in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Jan. 28. [NEWS1]

Tourists in hanbok, or traditional Korean dress, take selfies near Gyeongbok Palace in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Jan. 28. [NEWS1]

 
Over 12 million international tourists visited Seoul last year as the number of inbound travelers nearly returned to pre-pandemic levels.
 
According to the Seoul Metropolitan Government on Thursday, a total of 12.12 million foreign tourists visited the capital between January and November last year. The figure represents 95 percent of the number of visitors in 2019, the peak year before the Covid-19 pandemic.
 

Related Article

 
The city government attributed the recovery to diverse events and attractions hosted last year, including its inaugural ICT expo Smart Life Week, Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants and the launch of the Seouldal balloon ride in Yeouido Park, western Seoul.
 
Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants was held in Seoul last March, inviting some 800 chefs, critics, journalists and sponsors to experience traditional Korean cuisine and cultural events. The city plans to host the event for a second consecutive year in March.
 
This year, Seoul plans to continue its upward tourism trend by hosting its annual Seoul Festa event from April 30 to May 6, with around 10,000 people expected to participate in a large-scale street performance held as part of the festival.
 
A barbecue festival will take place in public parks in the fall, and the annual lantern festival in winter. In the summer, a festival featuring swimming, cycling and running events will be held along the Han River.
 
Additionally, the city government announced plans to introduce the so-called Seoul Edition 25 in the first half of the year — a curated selection of must-visit spots for travelers looking to experience the city like a local.
 
Earlier this month, Seoul was named the top destination for solo travelers in TripAdvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Awards Best of the Best Destinations for its "fascinating mix of old and new," featuring a combination of modern skyscrapers, neon lights, Buddhist temples, palaces and pagodas.

BY CHO JUNG-WOO [[email protected]]
tags seoul seoul travel solo trip tripadvisor

More in Social Affairs

International visitors to Seoul top 12 million in 2024

Highways jammed as travelers return after Lunar New Year holiday

Record lottery sales in Korea as figures approach 6 trillion won in 2024

Major highways remain congested on Lunar New Year; traffic expected to ease in evening

No. of injured victims from Busan airplane fire rises to 7, all with minor injuries

Related Stories

Seoul to crack down harder on 'dumping' tourist packages

Gov't to offer 30,000 won discount coupons in regional tourism push

Chicken or beef?

Travel app lets international tourists to Seoul use phones for ID, payments

Hanatour offers two travel options, each with a big catch
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)