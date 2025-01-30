The silence of voters

Throughout the extended Lunar New Year holiday, politicians from both the ruling and opposition parties traveled to their constituencies to listen to the people. On the final day of the holiday, Jan. 30, they shared their impressions of public sentiment, though their interpretations varied. Both parties pledged to focus on reviving the economy and ensuring stability in people’s livelihoods, signaling their efforts to appeal to centrist voters. However, recent opinion polls suggest that public sentiment remains largely disappointed in both political camps. [PARK YONG-SEOK]