Ensuring Europe's supply of critical minerals

The European Union’s plan to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 has an Achilles’ heel: The EU relies on external sources — particularly Chinese companies — for 70-90 percent of the massive amount of critical raw materials needed to manufacture wind turbines, solar cells, batteries and other green technologies. This dependency poses a serious risk: China’s recent ban on exports of gallium, germanium, antimony and other dual-use materials to the United States suggests that it could take similar action against Europe, especially in light of EU tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles.The new European Commission has rightly put critical raw materials at the top of its agenda. Fortunately, it will not be starting from scratch. Last year, the EU adopted the Critical Raw Materials Act (CRMA), which calls for the bloc to extract 10 percent, process 40 percent and recycle 25 percent of what it consumes annually by 2030, and limits the share of any external supplier to 65 percent. To meet the CRMA’s targets, the Commission must focus on coordinating funding, engaging in resource diplomacy with Africa and establishing secondary material partnerships.Mining is a capital-intensive industry, and overseas upstream activities require public support in terms of both equity and debt. The CRMA anticipates mobilizing finance from various sources, including the EU’s Global Gateway initiative and the European Investment Bank. Some member states have also established their own national funds. Germany launched a 1 billion euros ($1.04 billion) raw-materials fund, while Italy introduced a 1 billion euro “Made in Italy” fund for critical minerals and France dedicated 500 million euros under its 2030 investment plan to enhance domestic industry’s resilience to disruptions of the metal supply chain.But while several public-finance streams are available, the funding landscape is scattered and not well aligned, creating confusion. Moreover, there are no explicit rules governing how the Critical Raw Materials Board, which was established to support the CRMA’s implementation, designates projects as “strategic” and thus eligible to receive EU funds. The European Commission can address these issues by streamlining existing funding lines, which would ensure that national and EU finance work in tandem to achieve the best results and scale, and by establishing timelines for decision-making, which would provide clarity for corporate investment in upstream, midstream and downstream assets.The CRMA must also establish partnerships with resource-rich countries that deliver quick and tangible results. Bolstering ties with African countries, which hold some 30 percent of the world’s mineral resources, will be especially important. But, compared to other regions, investment in mineral exploration on the continent remains low, and China funds most of it. The EU’s resource diplomacy should focus on lowering investment barriers while helping African partners move into higher-value-added activities, such as downstream processing, and invest in industrial upgrading.AfricaMaVal, an EU-funded project promoting sustainable partnerships and responsible mining on the continent, should become a vehicle for linking European and African firms and addressing extraction needs. Building on comprehensive assessments of mining prospects across Africa, and taking into account the STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) skills of local workforces, AfricaMaVal can identify new business opportunities along the value chain. This could evolve into a joint investment platform for the sustainable production of critical raw materials. The European Commission would thus be doing what it does best: catalyzing private investment toward its policy goals, which, in this case, is building the infrastructure and clean-energy systems required for future mining projects.Lastly, the Commission should address the CRMA’s major blind spot: the lack of domestic feedstock to meet its recycling targets. Global competition for secondary materials is already stiff, as evidenced by businesses’ increasing efforts to secure enough steel scrap. Recycling input rates — the share of total demand — are just 3 percent for light rare-earth elements and zero for battery-grade lithium. Establishing secondary-materials partnerships with emerging economies, which have rapidly growing markets for cell phones, laptops and other appliances, would boost the EU’s supply of recycled critical raw materials, particularly rare-earth elements. The focus should be on optimizing the recycling value chain by providing financing and capacity-building assistance for waste-sorting and collection systems in partner countries, creating mutually beneficial economic and environmental outcomes.The EU is facing an uphill battle to source and produce the critical raw materials that will define its future. And while the CRMA hardly represents an easy fix for the bloc’s import dependency, it can strengthen supply-chain resilience, contribute to EU sovereignty and bolster Europe’s economic security — in other words, boost the bloc’s industrial competitiveness against a worsening geopolitical backdrop. But to realize the CRMA’s full potential, the Commission must make it fit for purpose.