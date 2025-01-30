Today's fortune: Jan. 30, 2025

Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores(the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune. Check the year of your birth for today’s prediction.Wealth: ModerateHealth: ModerateLove: GenerousLucky direction: East1936: A bittersweet feeling may arise.1948: You may feel the urge to share or give.1960: Capture family memories for the future.1972: Return home early to rest.1984: Eat well and don’t skip meals.1996: If you go out, come home early.Wealth: StableHealth: GoodLove: JoyfulLucky direction: North1937: You may enjoy some pleasant spending.1949: Though physically tired, your heart feels light.1961: Spend wisely for greater satisfaction.1973: Value people more than material wealth.1985: Your hands might be full, but your heart is light.1997: Expect a delightful and refreshing day.Wealth: StableHealth: GoodLove: RomanticLucky direction: East1938: A day of mutual affection and care.1950: Parents' love for their children knows no bounds.1962: Appreciate your family and partner.1974: Blood is thicker than water.1986: A fulfilling day with a touch of nostalgia.1998: Capture precious moments in photos.Wealth: StableHealth: GoodLove: JoyfulLucky direction: North1939: Life itself is a worthwhile venture.1951: A rewarding and meaningful day awaits you.1963: Your day will be filled with laughter.1975: Peace and contentment mark your day.1987: Achieve your goals and feel the pride of success.1999: Live with gratitude for today.Wealth: SpendingHealth: ModerateLove: UnderstandingLucky direction: West1940: Hidden feelings of disappointment may arise.1952: Forgive minor flaws in others.1964: Avoid conversations about marriage.1976: Refrain from discussions about job hunting.1988: Speak less and be more giving.2000: Consider your parents' perspective.Wealth: SpendingHealth: CautiousLove: ConnectedLucky direction: North1941: Even if dissatisfied, hold your tongue.1953: Avoid long-distance travel today.1965: Prepare for traffic; start your journey early.1977: Prioritize safety over speed.1989: Choose quality over quantity.2001: Value your family over friends today.Wealth: ModerateHealth: CautiousLove: TenseLucky direction: West1942: What you see may not please you, but you’ll still look.1954: Silence is golden; avoid unnecessary remarks.1966: Recall the saying, "Parents can’t win against their children."1978: Your actions might not match your feelings.1990: Pause briefly before you speak.2002: Envying others is a loss to yourself.Wealth: StableHealth: GoodLove: JoyfulLucky direction: East1943: Everything may seem appealing today.1955: Life is better now than in the past.1967: All paths may lead to the same destination.1979: You’ll feel fulfilled and find life rewarding.1991: Achieve both your goals and hidden desires.2003: Blue-toned attire might suit you.Wealth: ModerateHealth: ModerateLove: GivingLucky direction: South1944: Carry yourself with dignity and grace.1956: Avoid stinginess over small expenses.1968: Look at the bigger picture rather than focusing on details.1980: Playing the dutiful role may feel challenging.1992: Rest and prepare for what’s next.2004: Spend your time enjoying a drama or movie.Wealth: ModerateHealth: ModerateLove: GenerousLucky direction: South1945: Family collaboration will make household tasks easier.1957: Seek help close to home rather than far away.1969: Take time to converse with your family.1981: Spending may exceed earnings today.1993: Listen more and talk less.2005: Even if busy, don’t skip meals.Wealth: StableHealth: GoodLove: JoyfulLucky direction: North1946: Expect gains to outweigh losses.1958: Despite challenges, life is worth living.1970: Anticipate pleasant news or meetings.1982: Plan a trip or attend a cultural event.1994: You may give or receive gifts.2006: Pocket money might come your way.Wealth: ExcellentHealth: RobustLove: UnitedLucky direction: North1935: Family abundance is a source of joy.1947: Opportunities may arise from all directions.1959: Luck and success might be on your side.1971: Your home will be lively and full of people.1983: Unite with your family and strengthen bonds.1995: Engage in meaningful conversations.2007: Expect a deep emotional connection with others.