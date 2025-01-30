 Bayern progress in Champions League after 3-1 win over Slovan Bratislava
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Sports > Football

print dictionary print

Bayern progress in Champions League after 3-1 win over Slovan Bratislava

Published: 30 Jan. 2025, 13:44 Updated: 30 Jan. 2025, 16:41
Bayern Munich players celebrate during the Champions League match against Slovan Bratislava at Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany on Jan. 29. [AP/YONHAP]

Bayern Munich players celebrate during the Champions League match against Slovan Bratislava at Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany on Jan. 29. [AP/YONHAP]

 
Bayern Munich concluded the league phase of the 2024-25 Champions League by reaching the knockout stage playoffs with a 12th-place finish after a 3-1 win over Slovan Bratislava on Wednesday. 
 

Related Article

 
Bayern dominated the fixture in Munich, attempting 35 shots with 75 percent ball possession compared to Slovan’s six shots. Thomas Müller, Harry Kane and Kingsley Coman each scored a goal to secure Bayern’s final win in the league phase, where the Bundesliga giants recorded five wins and three losses.
 
Defender Kim Min-jae, who played the full 90 minutes on Wednesday, featured in all eight matches and also scored a goal against Paris Saint-Germain on Nov. 26 last year.  
 
Bayern Munich defender Kim Min-jae, second from left, vies for the ball during the Champions League match against Slovan Bratislava at Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany on Jan. 29. [AFP/YONHAP]

Bayern Munich defender Kim Min-jae, second from left, vies for the ball during the Champions League match against Slovan Bratislava at Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany on Jan. 29. [AFP/YONHAP]

 
Bayern will now face a two-legged playoff to secure a spot in the round of 16. In the revamped Champions League format, clubs that finished ninth to 16th in the league phase are seeded to face unseeded 17th to 24th-placed clubs.
 
A playoff draw scheduled for Friday will determine whether No. 12 Bayern will face No. 21 Celtic or No. 22 Manchester City.  
 
The playoffs will kick off on Feb. 11, with the round of 16 starting in March.
 
No club featuring a Korean player secured a direct ticket to the knockout stage, which is reserved for the top eight teams this season. Bayern recorded the highest finish among clubs with Korean players, while Lee Kang-in’s PSG secured the second-best finish at 15th.  
 
The playoffs will also feature Hwang In-beom’s Feyenoord, who finished 19th, alongside Yang Hyun-jun’s Celtic.
 
Seol Young-woo’s Red Star Belgrade exited the tournament with a 29th-place finish, while Kim Min-su’s Girona ended their run after coming in 33rd. Teams finishing 25th to 36th automatically crash out of the Champions League.
 
Those still alive in the tournament will now focus on their domestic leagues before the next Champions League action, which will culminate in the final at Bayern’s home ground, Allianz Arena, on May 31.

BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
tags Bayern Munich Kim Min-jae UEFA Champions League Playoffs

More in Football

Mario Balotelli could shift tumultuous career to the K League, report claims

PSG secure Champions League knockout stage playoff spot after 4-1 win over VfB Stuttgart

Bayern progress in Champions League after 3-1 win over Slovan Bratislava

Korean youngster Yang Min-hyeok joins QPR on loan from Tottenham

Kim Min-jae scores third goal of the season in Bayern Munich's win against Freiburg

Related Stories

Lee Kang-in, Kim Min-jae to play in UEFA Champions League knockout stage

Bayern Munich rolls into Champions League knockouts with 2-1 win over Galatasaray

[VIDEO] Training ground: Man City get ready for Bayern Munich

Kim Min-jae scores as Bayern Munich beat Lee Kang-in's PSG in Champions League

Kim Min-jae ‘too greedy’ in Bayern’s 2-2 draw with Real Madrid: Thomas Tuchel
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)