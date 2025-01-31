 Banks report $363M in low-income support issued in 2024
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Finance

print dictionary print

Banks report $363M in low-income support issued in 2024

Published: 31 Jan. 2025, 15:38
 
Korea Federation of Banks [KOREA FEDERATION OF BANKS]

Korea Federation of Banks [KOREA FEDERATION OF BANKS]

 
Banks in Korea provided a total of 528 billion won ($363 million) in financial help to low-income earners and the vulnerable last year, their trade association said Friday.
 
The financial assistance includes 197 billion won in cash-equivalent support and 230 billion won in low interest-carrying loans, according to the Korea Federation of Banks.
 
The financial assistance for those people last year was some 88 percent of their planned figure.
 
The federation also said 1.49 trillion won worth of interest was refunded to smaller firms last year.
 
Yonhap
tags bank korea federation of banks

More in Finance

BOK urges monitoring of U.S. market volatility's impact on local markets

Kospi sinks 0.77% as DeepSeek's AI surfaces

Banks report $363M in low-income support issued in 2024

Kospi opens lower as DeepSeek shock shakes tech shares

Korean bank branch numbers continue to contract

Related Stories

Korea Federation of Banks chief laments incomplete sales of high-risk derivatives

Bank group chief gripes about hedge scandal punishments

Cho Yong-byoung recommended for KFB chair

Branch banking going the way of the dodo with digitization

Internet-only banks are neither more competitive nor innovative
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)