Kakao Entertainment to launch K-pop fan platform
Published: 31 Jan. 2025, 14:19
Kakao Entertainment will launch a K-pop fan platform as early as this year in a move that directly competes with HYBE’s Weverse.
The company filed two new trademarks — BERRIZ and BERRYUS — on Dec. 4, 2024, prompting local media reports to speculate on the name of the upcoming platform.
“We are currently preparing a fan platform, but no details, including its launch date, are confirmed yet,” a source at Kakao Entertainment said.
Kakao Entertainment houses many K-pop agencies, including Starship Entertainment, EDAM Entertainment, Antenna and more, and along with its parent company, Kakao, also holds a combined 40.28 percent in K-pop powerhouse SM Entertainment.
“The fan platform will be different from the private messaging service bubble and is in preparation to mutually synergize with Dear U,” the source said. bubble, operated by SM Entertainment's subsidiary Dear U, is a subscription-based private messaging service for fans and artists.
Local outlet Yonhap News Agency reported Friday that Kakao Entertainment’s upcoming fan platform will not just be for K-pop artists and their fans, but will be open to fans of Korean movies, dramas and webtoons, as the company also owns actor management companies and production firms.
HYBE's popular fan community platform Weverse features official fan clubs, communities and offers exclusive content from idols and actors. Artists from SM Entertainment, YG Entertainment and other agencies have also joined the platform.
Artists under Starship Entertainment, namely girl group IVE, and EDAM Entertainment, including singer-songwriters IU and Woodz, did not join HYBE's fan community platform Weverse, prompting speculation that artists under Kakao Entertainment will join the company's upcoming fan community platform.
Other agencies and artists under Kakao Entertainment, such as girl group STAYC, Weeekly, Apink and Antenna's Kyuhyun are currently active on Weverse and bubble.
The company also services the music streaming platform Melon.
