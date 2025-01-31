 SK hynix shares tumble after DeepSeek’s low-cost AI model shakes chip market
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

SK hynix shares tumble after DeepSeek’s low-cost AI model shakes chip market

Published: 31 Jan. 2025, 10:33 Updated: 31 Jan. 2025, 13:25
SK hynix headquarters at Icheon, Gyeonggi, on Jan. 23. [YONHAP]

SK hynix headquarters at Icheon, Gyeonggi, on Jan. 23. [YONHAP]

 
Shares of SK hynix, a major memory chip supplier to Nvidia, nose-dived on the Kospi bourse Friday as the market reopened for the first time this week, following the release of a low-cost AI model by Chinese startup DeepSeek.
 
SK hynix shares were trading at 201,000 won ($138.49) as of 10:32 a.m., a 9.05 percent decline from the previous trading session on Jan. 24. Immediately after the market opened, shares fell by as much as 11 percent, briefly dipping below the 200,000-won mark.
 
The Kospi was closed from Monday to Thursday due to the Lunar New Year holiday.  
 

Related Article

 
On Jan. 20, DeepSeek launched its open-source AI model R1, reportedly cheaper and faster to train with less-advanced chips but functionally competitive with models like GPT-4 and Llama 3.
 
The successful debut of R1 has raised concerns that demand for high-performance, high-cost chips from Nvidia may decline, affecting SK hynix as a key supplier of high bandwidth memory chips.  
 
Shares of Samsung Electronics, another Korean chipmaker, slipped 2.42 percent to 52,400 won at 10:32 a.m.  
 

BY LEE JAE-LIM [[email protected]]
tags SK hynix DeepSeek

More in Industry

Celltrion's Actemra biosimilar gets FDA approval

Kakao Entertainment to launch K-pop fan platform

SK hynix shares tumble after DeepSeek’s low-cost AI model shakes chip market

Samsung posts $10.4 billion chip profit in 2024 but trails SK hynix

With Korea's brightest chip minds, FADU eyes the next Broadcom

Related Stories

SK hynix posts second-highest Q1 profit on AI chip boom

Chips are down for SK hynix as profits plummet

SK hynix starts to mass-produce HBM2E chips

Morgan Stanley raises SK hynix target stock price by eight percent

SK hynix’s 2020 net profit exceeds expectations, growing twofold on year
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)