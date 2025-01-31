Seoul's privacy watchdog to ask DeepSeek about user info
Published: 31 Jan. 2025, 20:14
Korea's information privacy watchdog plans to ask DeepSeek about how the personal information of users is managed, an agency official said on Friday.
The country's Personal Information Protection Commission will be sending a written request for information to the operators of the Chinese artificial intelligence model soon, the official said.
Authorities in France, Italy and Ireland and other countries have also been looking into DeepSeek's use of personal data.
Reuters
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)