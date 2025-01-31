DeepSeek's rise exposes Korea's AI shortcomings (KOR)

China’s rising AI startup, DeepSeek, has sent shock waves across the globe. Founded in May 2023 in Hangzhou, this company made headlines on Jan. 22 when it launched DeepSeek-R1, an open-source AI model that boasts both high performance and low cost. Some industry experts claim that in certain benchmark tests, it has even outperformed OpenAI’s ChatGPT. More strikingly, DeepSeek’s mobile AI chatbot application surpassed ChatGPT to claim the top spot in downloads on Apple’s App Store in the United States, stunning the global tech community.



Yet, what is even more astonishing than its cost efficiency and performance is that it appears to have effectively circumvented U.S. semiconductor and AI technology restrictions. This development raises serious questions about the efficacy of Washington’s regulatory efforts in curbing China’s AI advancements.



Equally noteworthy is the background of DeepSeek’s founder, Liang Wenfeng. At just 40 years old, Liang is a homegrown talent with no foreign education or experience. Born in Guangdong Province, he studied computer science at Zhejiang University. In 2015, along with two university classmates, he founded a hedge fund that leveraged deep-learning AI techniques for algorithmic trading, eventually amassing assets worth $8 billion. His story underscores the robustness of China’s innovation and startup ecosystem, to the point where it is now capable of replicating Silicon Valley’s legendary success stories within its own borders.



The impact of DeepSeek’s emergence was immediately felt in U.S. financial markets. At one point, shares of Nvidia — the dominant supplier of AI-focused GPUs — plunged by as much as 17.7 percent.



Despite ongoing controversies surrounding technology appropriation and data security, DeepSeek’s rise is poised to significantly reshape global AI competition and market dynamics. AI is no longer a futuristic concept — it is already deeply embedded in our daily lives. Experts predict that by 2029, AI will surpass human intelligence in virtually all aspects, reaching what is known as the “technological singularity.”



At present, the AI industry is essentially a two-horse race between the United States and China. While Korea ranks somewhere between sixth and seventh globally, the gap between it and the leading nations remains vast. Concerns are growing that Korea will struggle to catch up with the United States and China in terms of computing power and data resources — both critical components for AI development.



The DeepSeek shock should serve as both a wake-up call and a source of hope for Korea. Reports suggest that DeepSeek possesses a GPU infrastructure comparable in scale to that of the entire nation of Korea. Meanwhile, Samsung Electronics — one of the world’s largest technology firms — is said to be investing only one-tenth of what DeepSeek is pouring into AI development. It is unrealistic to expect Korea to remain competitive without significant investment.



Fortunately, the cost of AI hardware — particularly GPUs — is decreasing at an exponential rate, with prices dropping to one-tenth of their previous levels each year. Although Korea has been slow to react, there are signs of progress. In April 2023, the government designated AI — along with biotechnology and quantum computing — as one of the country’s three major game changers for the future. In September, the National AI Committee was established, and just recently, Korea became the second country in the world to pass a comprehensive AI framework law.



However, the ongoing political turmoil surrounding impeachment proceedings has cast a shadow over these initiatives, leaving much in limbo. Now more than ever, Korea’s political leaders must recognize the urgency of the situation, while major corporations must commit to bold investments in AI.



Translated using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.













기술 규제 속에서도 급성장한 중국 AI, 딥시크의 충격



중국 신생 AI 스타트업에 전 세계가 경악

과감한 투자, 혁신창업 도전정신 배워야





중국의 신생 인공지능(AI) 스타트업 딥시크가 전 세계를 충격에 빠뜨리고 있다. 2023년 5월 중국 항저우에서 설립돼 만 2년이 채 되지 않은 스타트업인 딥시크는 지난 20일 저비용 고성능의 오픈소스 AI 모델인 ‘딥시크-R1’을 출시했다. 이 모델은 일부 성능 테스트에서 미국 오픈AI의 챗GPT를 넘어선다는 평가까지 받고 있으며, 모바일 AI 챗봇 애플리케이션은 미국 앱스토어에서 챗GPT를 제치고 다운로드 1위를 차지해 세계를 놀라게 했다.



이런 저비용 고성능보다 더 놀라운 것은 미국의 반도체 및 AI 관련 핵심 기술 규제를 사실상 극복했다는 점이다. 기술 규제만으로 중국의 AI 발전을 막는 것은 한계가 있다는 평가까지 나온다. 딥시크의 창업자인 량원펑(梁文鋒)은 올해 만 40세의 순수 ‘국내파’라는 점도 주목할 만하다. 광둥성 출신으로 저장대에서 컴퓨터공학을 전공한 그는 2015년 대학 동기 두 명과 헤지펀드를 설립, 컴퓨터 트레이딩에 딥러닝 AI 기법을 적용해 자산 규모를 80억 달러(약 11조5000억원)까지 성장시켰다. 미국 실리콘밸리의 성장 신화가 재현될 정도로 중국 혁신창업의 생태계가 구축돼 있다는 얘기다.



미국 증시는 딥시크 충격을 그대로 보여줬다. AI용 GPU 칩을 만드는 엔비디아의 주가는 한때 17.7%나 하락했다. 기술 도용이나 개인정보 유출 논란에도 불구하고 딥시크의 등장은 향후 세계 AI 기술 경쟁과 시장 판도에 중대한 영향을 미칠 것으로 예상된다. AI는 더 이상 미래가 아니다. 이미 우리의 생활 속 깊숙이 들어와 있다. 앞으로 4년 뒤인 2029년이면 AI가 모든 면에서 인간을 추월한다는 특이점에 도달한다고 한다. 세계 AI 기술은 미국과 중국이 사실상 양분하고 있다. 한국도 6~7위 수준이라고 하지만, 선두 국가들과는 현격한 차를 보인다. 컴퓨팅 파워와 학습 데이터 측면에서 두 국가를 따라잡기엔 역부족이라는 인식이 갈수록 강해지고 있다.



딥시크 충격은 우리에게 또 다른 관점과 희망을 제시한다. 딥시크가 보유한 GPU는 우리나라 전체 GPU 개수와 비슷하다고 한다. 글로벌 기업 삼성전자의 AI 투자가 딥시크의 10분의 1 수준이라고 한다. 투자도 제대로 하지 않고 따라갈 수 없다. 다행히 GPU를 중심으로 한 하드웨어 비용은 해마다 10분의 1로 떨어지고 있다고 한다. 만시지탄이지만 우리 정부는 지난해 4월 AI 기술을 바이오·양자와 함께 대한민국의 미래를 바꿀 3대 ‘게임 체인저’로 정했다. 지난해 9월 ‘국가인공지능위원회’가 출범하고, 최근에는 세계 둘째로 AI기본법이 국회를 통과했다. 아쉽게도 탄핵 정국 속에 모든 것이 안갯속으로 빨려들고 있다. 여야 정치인들의 각성과 대기업들의 과감한 투자, AI 연구자들의 혁신창업에 대한 도전정신이 요구된다.

