The silent frequencies of TBS (KOR)

Perhaps it’s my age, but I still instinctively associate TBS with its original moniker: “Traffic Broadcasting System.” Despite shedding that title in 2020 when it officially became the “Seoul Foundation for Media Communication TBS,” the station remains, for many, synonymous with real-time traffic updates. Since its launch in 1990 as an FM radio channel (95.1 MHz), followed by the addition of a TV channel in 2005 and an English-language radio station (101.3 MHz) in 2008, TBS has long been a go-to source for drivers navigating the Seoul metropolitan area, particularly during peak congestion periods such as national holidays and the year-end season.Yet, since late September last year, TBS has been in an unsettling state of dormancy. Listeners tuning in to its frequencies are met with an endless loop of pop songs or recycled old programs. Many travelers on this year’s Lunar New Year holiday road trip found themselves startled when they turned to TBS out of habit, only to realize that there was no DJ, no updates — just an eerily uninterrupted stream of music.I have no intention of retracing the entire “TBS crisis timeline”— from the controversy over political bias in the current affairs program Kim Eo-jun’s “News Factory” to TBS’s official removal from Seoul city’s list of affiliated institutions last September. However, it is clear that the internal turbulence at the foundation has reached its peak, with rounds of voluntary resignations, unpaid leave and salary delays. In a desperate bid for financial survival, TBS has sought approval from the Korea Communications Commission (KCC) to revise its articles of incorporation, allowing it to operate as a nonprofit entity capable of airing commercial advertisements. Yet, with the KCC’s operations stalled, even this request remains in limbo.Despite the reinstatement of KCC Chair Lee Jin-sook following her impeachment trial, the commission continues to operate under an unresolved “two-member system,” raising doubts about whether key pending issues — such as terrestrial broadcasting license renewals — can be addressed swiftly.Meanwhile, the normalization of TBS’s programming remains indefinitely postponed. A few days ago, I took a taxi where the driver had a YouTube channel playing at full volume — one hosted by a self-proclaimed traffic expert. When I asked why, he replied, “There’s no proper broadcaster covering transportation policies any more. I used to listen to TBS, but at some point, it became strange, and now it’s practically shut down.”The decline of TBS’s English-language radio station, TBS eFM, is an equally pressing concern. A foreign professor I recently spoke with recalled how invaluable TBS eFM’s special coverage had been during the Covid-19 pandemic. “Nowadays, I can’t even rely on it to keep up with critical issues like North Korea’s balloon-borne waste campaigns,” he said. Previously, English-language radio stations in Busan and Gwangju had sourced their content from TBS eFM. However, in recent months, they have switched to broadcasting programs from Arirang English FM’s Jeju branch instead.The real issue is that the Seoul metropolitan area — home to the vast majority of Korea’s 2.3 million foreign residents — now faces a glaring void in English-language radio programming.Before transitioning into a media foundation in 2020, TBS secured its KCC license with the pledge that it would remain “committed to delivering comprehensive broadcasting services centered on traffic and weather information.” That license officially expired at the end of last year. Now, as TBS seeks renewal, reports suggest that internal power struggles are intensifying over how to chart a path to survival. Some insiders have even hinted at a belief that “if there’s a change in administration, things will go back to the way they were.”Whatever “the way things were” means, I sincerely hope it doesn’t refer to the era of TBS programs routinely facing mass regulatory penalties for violating broadcasting standards.With a public broadcasting frequency now reduced to looping nostalgic oldies, it is time for a fundamental and sweeping reevaluation of what TBS should be — and whether it still has a role to play in Korea’s media landscape.연식을 꽤 먹어서인지 아직도 ‘TBS=교통방송’이란 고정관념이 강하다. 1990년 TBS FM 라디오 채널(지상파 95.1㎒)을 필두로 2005년 TV 채널(유료), 2008년 영어 전문 라디오 채널(지상파 101.3㎒)을 개국한 이곳이 2020년 ‘서울특별시 미디어재단 TBS’로 재단법인 출범하면서 교통방송이라는 타이틀을 떼버렸는데도 말이다. 실제로 명절·연말연시 등 교통량이 폭증할 때 수도권 운전자들이 우선 의지해 온 게 TBS FM이었다. 하지만 지난해 9월 말 이후 이들 채널은 가요 무한반복을 하거나 예전 프로그램을 재탕하는 중이다. 이번 설 귀경길에 별생각 없이 이들 채널을 틀었다가 DJ도 없이 음악만 나와 당황했다는 이가 적지 않다.시사프로그램 ‘김어준의 뉴스공장’ 편파 논란으로부터 지난해 9월 서울시 출연기관 지위 해제까지 삐걱대던 ‘TBS 사태 타임라인’을 굳이 들출 생각은 없다. 대규모 희망퇴직에 이어 무급 휴직, 임금 미지급이 이어지면서 재단 내부의 동요는 극에 달해 있다. TBS 측은 상업광고가 가능한 비영리법인으로 탈바꿈하기 위해 방송통신위원회에 정관 변경허가를 신청했지만 방통위 업무가 올스톱되면서 이마저도 막힌 상태다. 이진숙 방통위원장이 탄핵심판 다툼 끝에 복귀했어도 위법 논란이 가시지 않은 ‘2인 체제’에서 지상파 재허가 등 현안이 속결될지 미지수다.그러는 동안 TBS 채널 정상화는 차일피일 미뤄지고 있다. 얼마 전 탑승한 택시에선 교통전문가를 자처하는 유튜버의 1인 채널을 크게 틀고 있었다. 기사는 “운수 정책을 제대로 알려주는 방송사가 없다. 예전엔 TBS를 들었는데 언젠가부터 이상해지더니 요즘은 개점휴업 같더라”고 했다. 영어 라디오 TBS eFM의 파행도 큰 문제다. 어느 외국인 교수는 “코로나19 때 TBS eFM의 특집방송이 큰 도움이 됐는데 요즘은 북한 오물풍선 같은 이슈를 따라잡지 못해 불안하다”고 했다. 앞서 TBS eFM 콘텐트를 공유해 온 부산·광주의 영어방송 채널은 얼마 전부터 아리랑 영어FM 제주방송국의 프로그램으로 갈아타서 송출하고 있다. 문제는 국내 거주 외국인 230여 만 명의 절대다수가 살고 있는 수도권의 영어 라디오 공백이 그대로란 점이다.TBS는 2020년 미디어재단 전환에 앞서 방통위로부터 ‘교통·기상 방송을 중심으로 한 방송 사항 전반에 충실하겠다’는 조건으로 허가받았다. 이 허가는 지난해 말로 종료됐다. 방통위 재허가를 위한 회생 방안을 놓고 TBS 내부의 알력 싸움이 치열하다는 얘기가 들린다. 일각에선 “조만간 정권이 교체되면 옛날로 돌아갈 수 있다”는 꿍꿍이도 내비친다고 한다. ‘옛날’이 뭔진 몰라도 설마 ‘방송심의 무더기 제재’ 프로그램 시절 얘긴 아닐 거라고 믿고 싶다. 흘러간 옛노래만 틀어주는 공영방송 주파수를 놓고 원점에서 논의가 필요한 때다.