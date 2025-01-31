Andy from audition program 'Project 7' to join ARrC
Published: 31 Jan. 2025, 16:18 Updated: 31 Jan. 2025, 16:34
Andy, a contestant from the K-pop audition program “Project 7,” joined rookie boy band ARrC, the group’s agency Mystic Story said on Friday.
ARrC debuted as a septet in August 2024. The label announced member Ziwoo’s departure from the group on Jan. 22, giving the group a six-member roster.
The addition of Andy restored its seven-member composition in less than two weeks. Andy is a 17-year-old Japanese American trainee who participated in JTBC's "Project 7."
"Since their trainee days prior to debuting, Andy and ARrC members have fostered friendships while practicing together," said Mystic Story. "Please stay tuned for their upcoming activities that will highlight their teamwork."
“ARrC is working on a new album to deliver quality music and performances to its fans," the agency added.
In “Project 7," 100 contestants vied to be a part of a seven-member boy band. The series wrapped up on Dec. 27 last year, unveiling the finalists — Majingxiang, Sakurada Kenshin, Jeon Min-wook, Seo Kyoung-bae, Song Seung-ho, Jang Yeo-jun and Kim Sung-min — who will debut as Close Your Eyes in April.
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)