Jailhouse rap: Imprisoned rapper to release new EP
Published: 31 Jan. 2025, 14:36
Rapper Yoon Byung-ho, also known by his stage name Bully Da Ba$tard, will release a new EP, "Already," on Saturday despite currently serving a prison sentence for drug use.
According to his agency F.T.W Independent Records Friday, the latest single was completed before the rapper's arrest and reflects his "sincerity and passion" for music.
Yoon was sentenced to seven years in prison in 2023 for violating Korea's Narcotics Control Act.
Despite being incarcerated, he continues to write music, the agency said in a release.
“He calls his family from jail and ask them to record verses he has written for future songs,” said his agency. These voice recordings will be officially released as part of his future projects.
“He has not lost his passion for creating music, even in these difficult circumstances."
Yoon first gained recognition through his appearances on the 2018 hip-hop audition program "High School Rapper 2” and later competed in seasons seven and eight of hip-hop survival show “Show Me the Money” (2012-2022).
In December 2023, he was sentenced to seven years in prison after being convicted of purchasing, possessing, smoking and using narcotics — including marijuana, fentanyl and methamphetamine — between January 2018 and July 2022.
While incarcerated at Incheon Detention Center, Yoon faced additional charges for allegedly administering psychotropic drugs containing diazepam, lorazepam and zolpidem through unknown means between Aug. 17 and 26, 2022. He was sentenced to eight months in prison, suspended for two years, and ordered to complete 40 hours of education on drug crime recidivism prevention in October last year for the charges.
