KARD's BM to cut acting teeth in season two of 'Beef'
Published: 31 Jan. 2025, 15:15
BM, a member of co-ed group KARD, will make his acting debut in the second season of Netflix's series “Beef” (2023-), according to his agency DSP Media on Friday.
The cast features renowned Korean actors Youn Yuh-jung and Song Kang-ho, along with Carey Mulligan and Oscar Isaac.
Season two of "Beef" will revolve around a young couple who grapples with the aftermath of a conflict between their boss and his wife, triggering a chain of manipulative and strategic actions within an exclusive country club run by a Korean billionaire owner, portrayed by Youn.
The first season of “Beef” won eight trophies at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards held on Jan. 16, 2024, claiming the Best Limited or Anthology Series or Movie Award, while Korean American director Lee Sung-jin won Best Director and Best Writing and Korean American actor Steven Yeun won Best Actor. The series also took home prizes in the casting, wardrobe and editing categories.
BM debuted as a member of KARD in 2017. The group, composed of two male members — J.Seph and BM — and two female members — Somin and Jiwoo — is known for songs like "Hola Hola" (2017), "Ring the Alarm" (2022), "Without You” (2023) and “Tell My Momma” (2024).
