 KARD's BM to cut acting teeth in season two of 'Beef'
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

KARD's BM to cut acting teeth in season two of 'Beef'

Published: 31 Jan. 2025, 15:15
KARD member BM [SCREEN CAPTURE]

KARD member BM [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
BM, a member of co-ed group KARD, will make his acting debut in the second season of Netflix's series “Beef” (2023-), according to his agency DSP Media on Friday.
 
The cast features renowned Korean actors Youn Yuh-jung and Song Kang-ho, along with Carey Mulligan and Oscar Isaac.
 

Related Article

 
Season two of "Beef" will revolve around a young couple who grapples with the aftermath of a conflict between their boss and his wife, triggering a chain of manipulative and strategic actions within an exclusive country club run by a Korean billionaire owner, portrayed by Youn.
 
The first season of “Beef” won eight trophies at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards held on Jan. 16, 2024, claiming the Best Limited or Anthology Series or Movie Award, while Korean American director Lee Sung-jin won Best Director and Best Writing and Korean American actor Steven Yeun won Best Actor. The series also took home prizes in the casting, wardrobe and editing categories.
 
BM debuted as a member of KARD in 2017. The group, composed of two male members — J.Seph and BM — and two female members — Somin and Jiwoo — is known for songs like "Hola Hola" (2017), "Ring the Alarm" (2022), "Without You” (2023) and “Tell My Momma” (2024).

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
tags Beef KARD BM

More in K-pop

Andy from audition program 'Project 7' to join ARrC

KARD's BM to cut acting teeth in season two of 'Beef'

Jailhouse rap: Imprisoned rapper to release new EP

Parents of NewJeans' members join Instagram to fight one-sided news

Kakao Entertainment to launch K-pop fan platform

Related Stories

Singer BM of KARD to drop his solo debut single on Wednesday

KARD's BM to release first solo EP 'Element' before going on U.S. tour

KARD's BM to release 3rd single 'Lowkey' on Thursday

K-pop group KARD to release a digital single 'Without You' next week

KARD to go on world tour in 17 cities in 8 countries
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)