WEi fans to catch 'The Feelings' concerts in Taipei
Published: 31 Jan. 2025, 11:27
Boy band WEi will hold fan concerts titled “The Feelings” in Taipei, Taiwan, on Feb. 15 and 16, its agency OUI Entertainment said Friday.
“The Feelings,” WEi’s first concert in Taipei, will feature performances from its seventh EP of the same name, which was released on Jan. 5.
The release marked WEi’s first album in a year and seven months, following its previous EP, “Love Pt.3: Eternally,” which came out on June 29, 2023.
WEi debuted in October 2020 with its first EP, “Identity : First Sight.” The group consists of six members: Daehyeon, Donghan, Yongha, Yohan, Seokhwa and Junseo.
Member Yohan did not participate in promotions for the latest album due to scheduling conflicts with his acting career.
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)