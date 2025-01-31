 WEi fans to catch 'The Feelings' concerts in Taipei
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

WEi fans to catch 'The Feelings' concerts in Taipei

Published: 31 Jan. 2025, 11:27
Boy band WEi performs its song ″Not Enough″ during a showcase held on Jan. 15 for its seventh EP ″The Feelings″ in western Seoul. [NEWS1]

Boy band WEi performs its song ″Not Enough″ during a showcase held on Jan. 15 for its seventh EP ″The Feelings″ in western Seoul. [NEWS1]

 
Boy band WEi will hold fan concerts titled “The Feelings” in Taipei, Taiwan, on Feb. 15 and 16, its agency OUI Entertainment said Friday.
 
“The Feelings,” WEi’s first concert in Taipei, will feature performances from its seventh EP of the same name, which was released on Jan. 5. 
 

Related Article

 
The release marked WEi’s first album in a year and seven months, following its previous EP, “Love Pt.3: Eternally,” which came out on June 29, 2023.  
 
WEi debuted in October 2020 with its first EP, “Identity : First Sight.” The group consists of six members: Daehyeon, Donghan, Yongha, Yohan, Seokhwa and Junseo.
 
Member Yohan did not participate in promotions for the latest album due to scheduling conflicts with his acting career. 

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
tags WEi The Feelings

More in K-pop

Jailhouse rap: Imprisoned rapper to release new EP

Parents of NewJeans' members join Instagram to fight one-sided news

Kakao Entertainment to launch K-pop fan platform

WEi fans to catch 'The Feelings' concerts in Taipei

BTS's Jimin posts assurance of group's determination to return

Related Stories

'Love Pt.2: Passion'

WEi to hold first-ever concert this weekend

'Decision to Leave' actor Tang Wei stars in IU's ''Shh..' music video

'First Love'

WEi set to drop fourth EP 'Love Pt. 1: First Love' on March 16
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)