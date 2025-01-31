 ‘Hitman2’ takes out the competition at Korean box office during Seollal holiday
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > Movies

print dictionary print

‘Hitman2’ takes out the competition at Korean box office during Seollal holiday

Published: 31 Jan. 2025, 11:01
A still from ″Hitman2″ [BY4M STUDIO]

A still from ″Hitman2″ [BY4M STUDIO]

 
Comedy action flick "Hitman2" dominated the Korean box office during the Seollal holiday, according to the Korean Film Council. 
 
"Hitman2," directed by Choi Won-sub, attracted 1.26 million viewers during the Lunar New Year holidays from Jan. 25 to 30, accounting for 38.6 percent of total admissions. Released on Jan. 22, the film has reached 1.51 million viewers as of Thursday.
 

Related Article

  
The comedy-action film follows a former spy turned webtoonist who is forced back into action when a terrorist attack mirrors the plot of his latest webtoon. The film stars Kwon Sang-woo, Jung Jun-ho and Lee Yi-kyung.
 
Director Kwon Hyeok-jae’s occult film “Dark Nuns," released on Jan. 24, was the second most watched film during the same period, garnering 1 million admissions. The film had 1.18 million admissions as of Thursday.
 
Woo Min-ho’s historical film "Harbin" (2024) trailed with 221,000 admissions, followed by Seo Yoo-min’s romance fantasy "Secret: Untold Melody" with 189,000.
 
"Hitman2" holds an 82 percent rating, while "Dark Nuns" stands at 76 percent on CGV’s viewer evaluation, the Golden Egg Index, as of Friday.

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
tags Hitman2 Dark Nuns

More in Movies

‘Hitman2’ takes out the competition at Korean box office during Seollal holiday

Ha Jung-woo taps into 'wildness' in 'Nocturnal'

'Dark Nuns,' 'Secret: Untold Melody' and other films to see in Korean cinemas

Bored over the Lunar New Year? What to watch on Netflix, Apple TV+ and Disney+

'Magic Candies' nominated for Oscar in Best Animated Short category

Related Stories

'The Priests' sequel 'Dark Nuns' prepares to take on demons early next year

'Dark Nuns,' 'Secret: Untold Melody' and other films to see in Korean cinemas

Krafton seeks beta testers for Dark and Darker Mobile game

Song Hye-kyo returns to silver screen after 10 years in 'The Priests' sequel

What matters is not the meme but the bare face (KOR)
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)