‘Hitman2’ takes out the competition at Korean box office during Seollal holiday
Published: 31 Jan. 2025, 11:01
Comedy action flick "Hitman2" dominated the Korean box office during the Seollal holiday, according to the Korean Film Council.
"Hitman2," directed by Choi Won-sub, attracted 1.26 million viewers during the Lunar New Year holidays from Jan. 25 to 30, accounting for 38.6 percent of total admissions. Released on Jan. 22, the film has reached 1.51 million viewers as of Thursday.
The comedy-action film follows a former spy turned webtoonist who is forced back into action when a terrorist attack mirrors the plot of his latest webtoon. The film stars Kwon Sang-woo, Jung Jun-ho and Lee Yi-kyung.
Director Kwon Hyeok-jae’s occult film “Dark Nuns," released on Jan. 24, was the second most watched film during the same period, garnering 1 million admissions. The film had 1.18 million admissions as of Thursday.
Woo Min-ho’s historical film "Harbin" (2024) trailed with 221,000 admissions, followed by Seo Yoo-min’s romance fantasy "Secret: Untold Melody" with 189,000.
"Hitman2" holds an 82 percent rating, while "Dark Nuns" stands at 76 percent on CGV’s viewer evaluation, the Golden Egg Index, as of Friday.
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)