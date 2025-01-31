'Magic Candies' nominated for Oscar in Best Animated Short category

Bored over the Lunar New Year? What to watch on Netflix, Apple TV+ and Disney+

'Dark Nuns,' 'Secret: Untold Melody' and other films to see in Korean cinemas

Ha Jung-woo taps into 'wildness' in 'Nocturnal'

‘Hitman2’ takes out the competition at Korean box office during Seollal holiday

Related Stories

'The Priests' sequel 'Dark Nuns' prepares to take on demons early next year

'Dark Nuns,' 'Secret: Untold Melody' and other films to see in Korean cinemas

Krafton seeks beta testers for Dark and Darker Mobile game

Song Hye-kyo returns to silver screen after 10 years in 'The Priests' sequel

What matters is not the meme but the bare face (KOR)