'Squid Game' season 3 set for release on June 27: Netflix
Published: 31 Jan. 2025, 00:08 Updated: 31 Jan. 2025, 00:10
The third season of Netflix original "Squid Game" (2021-) series will be released on June 27, the streaming giant said on Thursday night.
"The last games of the world's beloved Netflix series 'Squid Game' will resume on June 27," Netflix Korea said in a press release.
"The third season of 'Squid Game' tells the story of the last fate of Gi-hun (actor Lee Jung-jae), who loses his closest friend in the game that he reentered with his own agenda, the Front Man (actor Lee Byung-hun), who mysteriously joined the games, and the participants who survived the brutal games."
What choices will Gi-hun make? What games will he face? What will be the Front Man's next move? The secrets will unravel with the upcoming season.
Along with the release date, Netflix also unveiled five stills from the third season: A furious Gi-hun tied to a bed, the Front Man with his mask, Front Man staring at his mask, the participants receiving "a gift" and No-eul the Pink Guard without her mask and, of course.
"A desperate death game will unravel amidst the impossible choice between solidarity and friendship against survival," Netflix Korea said.
The second season of "Squid Game" was released on Dec. 26 to remixed reviews. The latest season still became the third-most watched Netflix series within 18 days since it was rolled out.
"Squid Game: The Experience," an immersive entertainment complex themed around the Emmy-winning Netflix series, is set to open in Seongsu-dong, eastern Seoul, on Feb. 28.
