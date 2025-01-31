 'Squid Game' season 3 set for release on June 27: Netflix
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > Television

print dictionary print

'Squid Game' season 3 set for release on June 27: Netflix

Published: 31 Jan. 2025, 00:08 Updated: 31 Jan. 2025, 00:10
A still from the upcoming third season of Netflix original series ″Squid Game″ (2021-) set for release on June 27, featuring Lee Jung-jae as Sung Gi-hun [NETFLIX]

A still from the upcoming third season of Netflix original series ″Squid Game″ (2021-) set for release on June 27, featuring Lee Jung-jae as Sung Gi-hun [NETFLIX]

 
The third season of Netflix original "Squid Game" (2021-) series will be released on June 27, the streaming giant said on Thursday night.
 
"The last games of the world's beloved Netflix series 'Squid Game' will resume on June 27," Netflix Korea said in a press release.
 

Related Article

 
"The third season of 'Squid Game' tells the story of the last fate of Gi-hun (actor Lee Jung-jae), who loses his closest friend in the game that he reentered with his own agenda, the Front Man (actor Lee Byung-hun), who mysteriously joined the games, and the participants who survived the brutal games."
 
The poster for the third season of Netflix original series ″Squid Game″ (2021-) set for release on June 27 [NETFLIX]

The poster for the third season of Netflix original series ″Squid Game″ (2021-) set for release on June 27 [NETFLIX]

The third season will take off from Gi-hun's failed confrontation of the Front Man and the despair that he faces after the participants' rebellion against the game's hosts.
 
What choices will Gi-hun make? What games will he face? What will be the Front Man's next move? The secrets will unravel with the upcoming season.
 
Along with the release date, Netflix also unveiled five stills from the third season: A furious Gi-hun tied to a bed, the Front Man with his mask, Front Man staring at his mask, the participants receiving "a gift" and No-eul the Pink Guard without her mask and, of course.
 
"A desperate death game will unravel amidst the impossible choice between solidarity and friendship against survival," Netflix Korea said.
 
The second season of "Squid Game" was released on Dec. 26 to remixed reviews. The latest season still became the third-most watched Netflix series within 18 days since it was rolled out.
 
"Squid Game: The Experience," an immersive entertainment complex themed around the Emmy-winning Netflix series, is set to open in Seongsu-dong, eastern Seoul, on Feb. 28.
 
A still from the upcoming third season of Netflix original series ″Squid Game″ (2021-) set for release on June 27, featuring actor Lee Byung-hun as Front Man [NETFLIX]

A still from the upcoming third season of Netflix original series ″Squid Game″ (2021-) set for release on June 27, featuring actor Lee Byung-hun as Front Man [NETFLIX]

A still from the upcoming third season of Netflix original series ″Squid Game″ (2021-) set for release on June 27, featuring actor Lee Byung-hun as Front Man [NETFLIX]

A still from the upcoming third season of Netflix original series ″Squid Game″ (2021-) set for release on June 27, featuring actor Lee Byung-hun as Front Man [NETFLIX]

A still from the upcoming third season of Netflix original series ″Squid Game″ (2021-) set for release on June 27, featuring actors Lee Park Sung-hoon as Cho Hyun-ju, Jo Yu-ri as Kim Jun-hee, Kang Ae-sim as Jang Geum-ja and Yang Dong-geun as Park Yong-sik [NETFLIX]

A still from the upcoming third season of Netflix original series ″Squid Game″ (2021-) set for release on June 27, featuring actors Lee Park Sung-hoon as Cho Hyun-ju, Jo Yu-ri as Kim Jun-hee, Kang Ae-sim as Jang Geum-ja and Yang Dong-geun as Park Yong-sik [NETFLIX]

A still from the upcoming third season of Netflix original series ″Squid Game″ (2021-) set for release on June 27, featuring actor Park Gyu-young as Kang No-eul [NETFLIX]

A still from the upcoming third season of Netflix original series ″Squid Game″ (2021-) set for release on June 27, featuring actor Park Gyu-young as Kang No-eul [NETFLIX]


BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags Squid Game Netflix Lee Jung-jae

More in Television

'Squid Game' season 3 set for release on June 27: Netflix

Model Irene announces she’s tying the knot

One for the ages: Lim Ji-yeon draws strength from role in hit series 'The Tale of Lady Ok'

Comedy legend Yu Jae-seok wins Grand Prize at SBS Entertainment Awards

Jeon Hyun-moo wins Grand Prize at MBC Entertainment Awards for third time

Related Stories

Companies linked to Lee Jung-jae take a hit as foreign critics pan 'Squid Game' season two

'Squid Game' season 2 nabs Golden Globe nomination ahead of release

Lee Jung-jae confirmed positive with Covid-19

'Squid Game' star Lee Jung-jae attends LACMA Art + Film Gala

'Squid Game,' Lee Jung-jae take home prizes from Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)