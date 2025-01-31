 Korea, U.S. Air Forces commit to strengthened defense in video talks
Korea, U.S. Air Forces commit to strengthened defense in video talks

Published: 31 Jan. 2025, 12:01
Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Lee Young-su, right, and his U.S. counterpart, Gen. David W. Allvin, hold video talks on Jan. 31, 2025, in this photo provided by Korea's Air Force. [YONHAP]

Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Lee Young-su, right, and his U.S. counterpart, Gen. David W. Allvin, hold video talks on Jan. 31, 2025, in this photo provided by Korea's Air Force. [YONHAP]


The top Air Force commanders of Korea and the United States held video talks Friday and vowed to enhance their combined defense capabilities through various joint training this year, the South's Air Force said.
 
Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Lee Young-su and his U.S. counterpart, Gen. David W. Allvin, made the pledge in their first video conversation of the year, aimed at strengthening the partnership between the two nations' armed services.
 
Both sides said they will faithfully conduct various combined drills — such as live-fire drills, the Freedom Shield and the Red Flag-Alaska exercises — to enhance their realistic capabilities to carry out operations, according to the Air Force. 
 
Yonhap 
tags Korea Defense military air force

