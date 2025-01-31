Trump confirms no survivors in Washington plane crash as recovery efforts begin

U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday there were no survivors from a nighttime midair collision between a passenger aircraft and an Army helicopter over the Potomac River in Washington the previous day, as authorities have shifted to a recovery operation from a rescue operation.A PSA Airlines regional jet carrying 64 people collided with a Sikorsky H-60 helicopter carrying three people Wednesday while approaching a runway at Reagan Washington National Airport near the U.S. capital, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and other sources. PSA is an American Airlines subsidiary.Among the passengers were two teen skaters believed to be of Korean descent — Jinna Han and Spencer Lane. According to CBS News, the skaters from the Skating Club of Boston, along with their mothers and two coaches, were aboard the crashed jet."The work has now shifted to a recovery mission. Sadly, there are no survivors," Trump told a press conference. "This was a dark and excruciating night in our nation's capital and in our nation's history, and a tragedy of terrible proportions."Trump expressed his condolences over the loss of "every precious soul that has been taken from us so suddenly" while noting there were "very talented" Russian people — in an apparent reference to Russian figure skaters reported to have been aboard the commercial jet."On behalf of the first lady, myself and 340 million Americans, our hearts are shattered alongside yours and our prayers are with you now and in the days to come," the president said."We will be working very diligently in the days to come. We're here for you to wipe away the tears and to offer you our devotion, our love and our support."The White House does not know yet what led to the crash, but it has "some very strong opinions and ideas," the president said."We think we have some pretty good ideas, but we'll find out how this disaster occurred, and we'll ensure that nothing like this ever happens again," Trump said, noting the FAA, the National Transport Safety Board and the U.S. military will be carrying out a "systematic" and "comprehensive" investigation into the tragedy.Trump indicated that the diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) policy for air traffic controllers at the FAA under Democratic presidents were partially to blame for the crash. He stressed the "smartest" people should work as air traffic staff.Earlier in the day, District of Columbia Fire and Emergency Medical Services Chief John Donnelly also said the authorities do not believe there were any survivors from the crash. As of Thursday morning, the authorities had recovered 27 bodies from the plane and one from the helicopter, he said."The district office of the medical examiner has the lead on reuniting these bodies and these people with their loved ones, and we will continue to work to find all the bodies and collect them and reunite them with their loved ones," Donnelly said.The official noted some 300 responders were involved in a frantic search-and-rescue operation in "extremely frigid conditions.""They found heavy wind. They found ice on the water, and they operated all night in these conditions," he said.Among the passengers on the ill-fated plane were figure skaters returning from the U.S. Figure Skating Championships and two of their Russian coaches, according to the Associated Press (AP)."We are devastated by this unspeakable tragedy and hold the victims' families closely in our hearts," U.S. Figure Skating was quoted by AP as saying in a statement.In a social media post in the morning, Trump said that the crash "looks like it should have been prevented.""The airplane was on a perfect and routine line of approach to the airport. The helicopter was going straight at the airplane for an extended period of time. It is a CLEAR NIGHT, the lights on the plane were blazing, why didn't the helicopter go up or down, or turn," Trump wrote on Truth Social."Why didn't the control tower tell the helicopter what to do instead of asking if they saw the plane."Yonhap