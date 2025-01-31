Acting President Choi vetoes Yoon special counsel bill a second time
Acting President Choi Sang-mok again vetoed a revised special counsel bill aimed at investigating President Yoon Suk Yeol over his botched attempt to impose martial law last month, citing a lack of bipartisan consensus and national security risks.
This marks the second time Choi rejected such a bill.
"[The revised bill] addressed some constitutional issues found in the previous version," Choi said during a Cabinet meeting.
However, Choi added, "It is regrettable that, like the previous special counsel bill, this one was passed in a National Assembly plenary session solely by the opposition without bipartisan agreement,” stressing the need for cooperation between the ruling and opposition parties.
The acting president also argued that an independent probe was unnecessary, given that Yoon was arrested and indicted and is currently on trial.
“The investigation into the martial law issue has progressed, and most key military and police figures have been indicted and detained, including the sitting president," Choi explained, adding that many people felt an additional special counsel was unnecessary.
Choi also raised concerns about the bill’s potential impact on military readiness, warning that including legitimate military operations in the probe could weaken South Korea’s defense posture against North Korea.
“If normal military operations become subject to investigation, our military preparedness could be compromised and troop morale negatively affected,” he said. “If a situation arises that further undermines the honor and morale of our military, it would mean that, as the acting president, I have failed in my duty.”
The acting president also highlighted potential risks related to state secrets.
The Democratic Party (DP), which railroaded the bill, strongly denounced the veto, vowing to hold Choi accountable.
“By rejecting the special counsel bill on insurrection charges, Choi has effectively admitted to being either an accomplice or a sympathizer of the insurrection,” DP spokesperson Noh Jong-myeon wrote in a statement.
He also pointed out that this is the seventh time Choi has exercised his veto power since assuming interim leadership.
The revised bill, passed by the opposition-controlled National Assembly on Jan. 17, omitted previous allegations that Yoon committed “treason” by attempting to provoke a conflict with North Korea.
However, the conservative People Power Party (PPP) unanimously opposed the bill. With the DP holding a dominant 192-seat majority in the 300-member parliament, the bill passed without bipartisan support.
