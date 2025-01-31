Yoon tells close aides he is 'doing well' in detention during first visit
Published: 31 Jan. 2025, 14:35 Updated: 31 Jan. 2025, 15:09
President Yoon Suk Yeol, who is currently detained at the Seoul Detention Center, told his senior aides during a meeting on Friday that he is "doing well" and that the facility was "also a place where people live," according to officials.
This was Yoon’s first general visit and first meeting with his close aides since his formal detention on Jan. 19 at the facility in Uiwang, Gyeonggi. The impeached president was taken into custody over allegations related to his botched imposition of martial law last month.
Friday's meeting was attended by key presidential aides, including chief of staff Chung Jin-suk and National Security Advisor Shin Won-sik. A senior official from the presidential office said that Yoon "remained in good health and maintained a composed demeanor."
During the meeting, Yoon inquired about public welfare during the recent Lunar New Year holiday, asking whether the medical system functioned properly and if elderly citizens faced any difficulties.
He also urged his aides to stay focused on their duties, saying, "As the presidential office is the center of state affairs, do not feel discouraged and continue to do your best in your respective positions."
"The president is going through a difficult time, so of course, we had to visit him," said the official.
Yoon’s meeting with his aides was conducted separately from that of other detainees.
Inmates can request meetings in designated areas, with approval granted following an internal review by detention center officials.
While the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials recently lifted restrictions on his meetings, general visits were limited during the Lunar New Year holiday, which ended on Thursday.
Yoon will reportedly continue meeting with key figures from his People Power Party.
However, due to the rule allowing only one general visit per day, first lady Kim Keon Hee will reportedly not visit him for the time being.
