Account of 'date' with sex doll at Korean amusement park sparks controversy
Published: 31 Jan. 2025, 15:23
- LEE SOO-JUNG
A man posted an account of his "date" with a sex doll at an amusement park in southeastern Korea, sparking online controversy.
On Wednesday, somebody posted an online review titled, “I enjoyed my date with Rem [the doll's name] at Gyeongju World!” on Naver, Korea's dominant online platform. The user also posted three pictures and a video of the doll on rides at the amusement park in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang.
Rem — the doll in question — appears to be a sex doll.
According to the review, the user and the doll rode several attractions together, including two swing rides and bumper cars. The user also said the transportation fee of 300,000 won ($206) was “priceless.”
“May all people stay together with their beloved ones, dolls and lovers!” the user wrote, adding that they — the doll and the user — would revisit the park once the weather gets milder.
A total of 48 users found the review "awesome," while 16 others called it "helpful." Others were aghast, faulting the man for his indifference to public attention.
The review was eventually deleted.
Later, a man who appeared to be the user who had brought the doll to Gyeongju World was reportedly spotted at Busan Station in southern Korea. A witness wrote that the man was carrying a sex doll in a wheelchair on a train platform at the station and posted the picture on social media.
Only adults over 19 may use sex dolls in Korea. Given the large number of children who visit amusement parks daily, the appearance of a sex doll in such a place could be considered inappropriate.
Korea’s Criminal Act stipulates that any person who openly displays obscene objects could face up to a year in prison or a fine of up to 5 million won (around $3,400). The former Moon Jae-in administration clarified that sex dolls are “harmful to minors.”
