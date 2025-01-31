 Documentary defending Yoon's martial law decree coming in February
Published: 31 Jan. 2025, 16:59
President Yoon Suk Yeol featured in the official poster for the documentary film “Cheer Up, Korea” [KIN STUDIO]

A documentary defending President Yoon Suk Yeol's decision to declare martial law will be released next month.
 
The film, whose Korean title is roughly translated as "Cheer Up, Korea," will revolve around the ideological wars that began in the country in the aftermath of the Korean War (1950-53), leading up to Yoon's "inevitable decision to declare martial law to protect the Republic of Korea," according to the distributor KIN Studio on Friday.
 

The documentary highlights Korea’s contemporary history, revolving around communist activist Pak Hon-yong (1900-1956) and Kim Il-sung (1912-1994), the former leader of North Korea.
 
“The film will unearth the political tragedy brought about by the two fascist political figures, leading up to the present-day politics of the national disaster that the Yoon Suk Yeol administration faces," read the film's description in the press release.
 
The poster showed President Yoon smiling down at a crowd of supporters gathered at Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul demanding that the Constitutional Court dismiss his impeachment.
 
The exact release date of the film was not disclosed.
 
Yoon abruptly declared martial law on the night of Dec. 3, 2024, claiming that he was striving to protect the country from "antistate forces." The imposition was quickly overturned by the National Assembly, and culminated in him becoming the first incumbent president to be indicted in Korea’s history on Jan. 26, with the state prosecution service charging him with masterminding an insurrection and abusing his authority.

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
