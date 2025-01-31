Parents of NewJeans' members join Instagram to fight one-sided news
Published: 31 Jan. 2025, 14:21
Parents of NewJeans members created an Instagram account to share their shared perspective on the ongoing legal issue with HYBE and combat fake news about the members.
"This account is a temporary measure created primarily to present our side on the ongoing dispute with HYBE,” the parents wrote on their Instagram account on Friday, under the handle @jeanz_pr.
The girl group members also set up their own account, @jeanzforfree, and started uploading posts on Dec. 14, 2024.
"Only a few news outlets share the members' stories, often distorting them negatively, while HYBE and ADOR circulate hundreds of news articles daily through media that exclusively present their perspectives," read the parents' post.
“These news outlets share such information without even checking the facts or correcting misinformation […] We created this account in light of reports that HYBE and ADOR are disseminating false information about the members to journalists as they wait for a legal injunction."
"We know that people are growing tiresome due to the prolonged conflict, which we are very regretful of," continued the post. "However, we ask for your understanding that this account will only share the things that the members won't be able to themselves and that this desperate situation calls for dire measures to be taken on our side."
NewJeans members announced on Jan. 23 that they had hired Shin & Kim LLC to handle their ongoing legal disputes with HYBE and ADOR. The law firm also represents the group’s producer, Min Hee-jin.
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
