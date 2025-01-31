 Parents of NewJeans' members join Instagram to fight one-sided news
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Parents of NewJeans' members join Instagram to fight one-sided news

Published: 31 Jan. 2025, 14:21
NewJeans members [SCREEN CAPTURE]

NewJeans members [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
Parents of NewJeans members created an Instagram account to share their shared perspective on the ongoing legal issue with HYBE and combat fake news about the members.
 
"This account is a temporary measure created primarily to present our side on the ongoing dispute with HYBE,” the parents wrote on their Instagram account on Friday, under the handle @jeanz_pr.
 
The girl group members also set up their own account, @jeanzforfree, and started uploading posts on Dec. 14, 2024.
 

Related Article

 
"Only a few news outlets share the members' stories, often distorting them negatively, while HYBE and ADOR circulate hundreds of news articles daily through media that exclusively present their perspectives," read the parents' post.
 
“These news outlets share such information without even checking the facts or correcting misinformation […] We created this account in light of reports that HYBE and ADOR are disseminating false information about the members to journalists as they wait for a legal injunction."
 
"We know that people are growing tiresome due to the prolonged conflict, which we are very regretful of," continued the post. "However, we ask for your understanding that this account will only share the things that the members won't be able to themselves and that this desperate situation calls for dire measures to be taken on our side."
 
NewJeans members announced on Jan. 23 that they had hired Shin & Kim LLC to handle their ongoing legal disputes with HYBE and ADOR. The law firm also represents the group’s producer, Min Hee-jin.

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
tags NewJeans HYBE ADOR

More in Social Affairs

Parents of NewJeans' members join Instagram to fight one-sided news

Snow and rain to blanket Korea as temperatures plunge

Portable battery possible cause of Air Busan fire as authorities complete on-site inspection

International visitors to Seoul top 12 million in 2024

Highways jammed as travelers return after Lunar New Year holiday

Related Stories

HYBE-ADOR: Released documents show NewJeans earned $19M last year

NewJeans to drop single 'Supernatural' ahead of Tokyo Dome fan meetings

HYBE faces parliamentary review after petition over 'unethical' practices surpasses 50,000 signatures

ADOR 'already hired two musicologists' to debunk NewJeans plagiarism claim

HYBE to seek probe over alleged insider trading by ADOR executive
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)