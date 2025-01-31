Prosecutors investigate police for alleged role in martial law
Published: 31 Jan. 2025, 19:16
- LEE SOO-JUNG
The prosecutorial special investigation bureau conducted a search and seizure operation at the police’s National Office of Investigation (NOI) headquarters to obtain electronic records.
The offices of three officers from the criminal investigation planning and coordination bureau and the office of the national security investigation bureau were targets of the raid, Yonhap News Agency said. The two bureaus belong to the NOI.
Prosecutors suspect that the NOI delivered a list of 10 police officers after receiving a request from the Defense Counterintelligence Command that sought the support of 100 police personnel and 20 escort cars when martial law was declared.
Prosecutors also allege that police handed over the list after they were briefed about an arrest squad that would be formed to detain politicians such as liberal Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung and then-conservative People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon.
The military’s counterintelligence command reportedly obtained contact information for investigation planning police officers from a police officer at the national security investigation bureau.
On Dec. 19, prosecutors conducted a search and seizure operation at NOI headquarters and the Yeongdeungpo Police Station. They also summoned Yoon Seung-young, director general of the investigation planning and coordination bureau.
Prosecutors have continued the investigation after booking the three police officers from the investigation planning bureau as suspects in the martial law case.
