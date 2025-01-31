Snow and rain to blanket Korea as temperatures plunge
Published: 31 Jan. 2025, 11:14
- LEE SOO-JUNG
Korea is expected to experience snow and rain across most parts of the country on Friday.
The state-run Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) reported that the greater Seoul area, including Incheon and Gyeonggi, will see snow or rain until late evening. Around 1 to 5 centimeters (0.39 to 1.96 inches) of snow or 5 millimeters of rain is expected.
Chungcheong regions are forecast to receive around 1 centimeter of snow or 1 millimeter of rain between afternoon and night. The KMA predicts that winter clouds will bring less than 1 centimeter of snow or light rain to mountainous and inland areas of North Gyeongsang after 6 p.m.
Rain and snow clouds are expected to retreat around midnight on Saturday. However, the southern regions — North and South Jeolla, South Gyeongsang and Jeju Island — will likely see rain and snow starting around 6 p.m. on Friday, and continuing into Saturday.
Morning temperatures also dipped below freezing across the nation, except for the eastern coastal city of Gangneung, the southern port city of Busan and Jeju Island.
As of 5 a.m., Seoul's morning temperature was minus 2.3 degrees Celsius (27.8 degrees Fahrenheit), while Daejeon and Gwangju registered minus 2.8 and minus 1.1 degrees Celsius, respectively. Daegu's morning temperature was minus 3.7 degrees Celsius, according to the KMA.
With cloudy skies nationwide, daytime temperatures are expected to hover between 1 to 10 degrees Celsius, slightly warmer than Thursday.
The KMA advised people to take precautions as roads may freeze due to subzero temperatures, and snow may mix with rain.
