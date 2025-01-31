 Snow and rain to blanket Korea as temperatures plunge
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Snow and rain to blanket Korea as temperatures plunge

Published: 31 Jan. 2025, 11:14
A pedestrian walks past a bar in Yongsan District, central Seoul on Jan. 31. [NEWS1]

A pedestrian walks past a bar in Yongsan District, central Seoul on Jan. 31. [NEWS1]


Korea is expected to experience snow and rain across most parts of the country on Friday.
 
The state-run Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) reported that the greater Seoul area, including Incheon and Gyeonggi, will see snow or rain until late evening. Around 1 to 5 centimeters (0.39 to 1.96 inches) of snow or 5 millimeters of rain is expected.
 
Chungcheong regions are forecast to receive around 1 centimeter of snow or 1 millimeter of rain between afternoon and night. The KMA predicts that winter clouds will bring less than 1 centimeter of snow or light rain to mountainous and inland areas of North Gyeongsang after 6 p.m.
 
Rain and snow clouds are expected to retreat around midnight on Saturday. However, the southern regions — North and South Jeolla, South Gyeongsang and Jeju Island — will likely see rain and snow starting around 6 p.m. on Friday, and continuing into Saturday.
 

Related Article

Morning temperatures also dipped below freezing across the nation, except for the eastern coastal city of Gangneung, the southern port city of Busan and Jeju Island.
 
As of 5 a.m., Seoul's morning temperature was minus 2.3 degrees Celsius (27.8 degrees Fahrenheit), while Daejeon and Gwangju registered minus 2.8 and minus 1.1 degrees Celsius, respectively. Daegu's morning temperature was minus 3.7 degrees Celsius, according to the KMA.  
 
With cloudy skies nationwide, daytime temperatures are expected to hover between 1 to 10 degrees Celsius, slightly warmer than Thursday.


The KMA advised people to take precautions as roads may freeze due to subzero temperatures, and snow may mix with rain.

BY BAE JAE-SUNG, LEE SOO-JUNG [[email protected]]
tags Korea weather cold snow

More in Social Affairs

Parents of NewJeans' members join Instagram to fight one-sided news

Snow and rain to blanket Korea as temperatures plunge

Portable battery possible cause of Air Busan fire as authorities complete on-site inspection

International visitors to Seoul top 12 million in 2024

Highways jammed as travelers return after Lunar New Year holiday

Related Stories

Severe cold snap and snowfall expected across Korea

Snow hits Seoul ahead of Thursday's big chill

Snow giving way to cold snap, no white Christmas in Seoul

Mount Seorak sees first autumn snow as temperatures drop

Seoul and Gyeonggi can expect cold, Gangwon more snow
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)