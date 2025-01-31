As incident continues, a safety review must follow

A harrowing incident unfolded at Gimhae International Airport in Busan on the night of Jan. 28, as passengers and crew aboard an Air Busan flight bound for Hong Kong were forced to make an emergency evacuation due to an unexpected fire. Flames erupted inside Flight BX391, prompting all 176 people on board to escape via emergency slides. Fortunately, there were no fatalities, and injuries were minimal. However, seven individuals — some suffering from minor injuries suffered during evacuation and others from smoke inhalation — required medical attention.



Initial reports suggest that the fire may have originated from an overhead storage compartment in the rear section of the cabin, based on witness accounts from flight attendants. This incident occurred less than a month after the tragic Jeju Air crash at Muan International Airport on Dec. 29 last year, serving as another stark reminder of the risks inherent in air travel. While it is a relief that no lives were lost this time, the gravity of the situation must not be overlooked.



The cause of the fire remains undetermined. Investigators from law enforcement, fire authorities and the Aviation and Railway Accident Investigation Board under the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport have launched an inquiry, but progress has been slow. One significant obstacle is the presence of large quantities of jet fuel still inside the aircraft’s wings, making immediate inspection hazardous. While expediting the investigation is important, safety must take precedence. A thorough and methodical approach is necessary to ensure that the root cause of the fire is accurately identified.



Speculation has emerged that the fire may have been sparked by a portable battery pack or an electronic cigarette vaporizer. Similar incidents involving lithium-ion batteries have occurred aboard domestic and international flights. In April last year, smoke from a portable battery was detected mid-flight on an Asiana Airlines aircraft traveling from Gimpo to Jeju.



Fortunately, swift action by the crew prevented the situation from escalating into a full-blown fire, though the flight was delayed by two hours for a safety inspection. If the investigation confirms that such devices played a role in the Gimhae incident, authorities must consider tightening regulations on carrying potentially hazardous electronic items in the cabin.



Additionally, the handling of emergency exits during the evacuation has sparked debate. To prevent confusion in future crises, airlines must review protocols concerning passengers seated in exit rows and ensure that their responsibilities in an emergency are clearly defined. Airlines must also refine their safety manuals, while passengers should adhere strictly to crew instructions to facilitate smooth and safe evacuations.



Airplanes remain one of the most efficient modes of transportation for long-distance travel, but when accidents occur, the consequences can be catastrophic. On Jan. 29, a passenger aircraft collided with a military helicopter near Washington, before plunging into a river, resulting in multiple fatalities. Aviation safety is a domain where even the smallest oversight can lead to disaster, and vigilance must never wane.



This latest fire incident must serve as a catalyst for a comprehensive review of all factors that could jeopardize flight safety. Authorities and airlines must take decisive action to address these risks and restore public confidence in air travel.



Translated using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.

