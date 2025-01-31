Today's fortune: Jan. 31, 2025

Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon exploresthe four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune. Check the year of your birth for today’s prediction.Wealth: ExcellentHealth: StrongLove: UnitedLucky direction: North1936: Everything has its rightful place.1948: You may gain wisdom from observing life’s flow.1960: Trust your instincts; follow your heart.1972: Opportunities may arise in the right places.1984: A lucky day lies ahead.1996: Today, you’ll feel like the star of the show.Wealth: StableHealth: GoodLove: RomanticLucky direction: North1937: A day of giving and receiving care.1949: Act while you can; don’t regret later.1961: Relationships are built on affection.1973: Respect your partner’s opinions.1985: Focus on growing your family, if applicable.1997: Positive financial connections might come your way.Wealth: StableHealth: GoodLove: JoyfulLucky direction: East1938: Family ties outweigh external relationships.1950: Face challenges with confidence.1962: Build alliances and find a solid support system.1974: No matter what, perseverance pays off.1986: Be open and positive; say “Yes” to opportunities.1998: Collaboration and unity are keys to success.Wealth: ModerateHealth: CautionLove: ConflictLucky direction: East1939: A routine day with no surprises.1951: Avoid being overly sentimental.1963: Be cautious of questionable relationships.1975: Stay calm and avoid unnecessary action.1987: Remain quiet and avoid drawing attention to yourself.1999: Don’t let emotions cloud your judgment.Wealth: StableHealth: GoodLove: HappyLucky direction: West1940: Appreciate the present rather than dwelling on the past.1952: Enjoy a peaceful and calm day.1964: A meaningful opportunity may come your way.1976: Feel inspired and ready to act on new ideas.1988: Ignore distractions and stay focused on your path.2000: A day full of excitement and positivity.Wealth: SpendingHealth: ModerateLove: CloudyLucky direction: West1941: If it doesn’t feel right, don’t do it.1953: Avoid unnecessary interference in others' lives.1965: Approach problems logically and reasonably.1977: Strike a balance between independence and teamwork.1989: It’s never too late to make the right decision.2001: Overcome your inner struggles for growth.Wealth: ModerateHealth: CautionLove: EncounteringLucky direction: North1942: Health is wealth; prioritize your well-being.1954: Focus on yourself rather than others.1966: Don’t let generosity be mistaken for entitlement.1978: Keep personal and professional matters separate.1990: Respect boundaries to maintain harmony.2002: Avoid unproductive social engagements.Wealth: StableHealth: GoodLove: JoyfulLucky direction: South1943: Your plans may proceed as expected.1955: Manage unexpected situations with ease.1967: Handle your tasks independently.1979: Don’t procrastinate; act decisively.1991: Tackle challenges with confidence and drive.2003: Align with those in authority for progress.Wealth: ModerateHealth: ModerateLove: GenerosityLucky direction: Southeast1944: Focus on the present rather than pursuing novelties.1956: Relax and take time to unwind.1968: Value quality over quantity.1980: Keep personal matters private.1992: Push beyond your limits to achieve your goals.2004: Approach tasks with confidence and determination.Wealth: ModerateHealth: ModerateLove: GenerosityLucky direction: North1945: Avoid entanglements; maintain a safe distance.1957: A simple and peaceful day awaits.1969: Consider new plans for the future.1981: Set goals for the coming year.1993: Start new ventures carefully.2005: A mental reset might be needed.Wealth: StableHealth: GoodLove: JoyfulLucky direction: South1946: A day filled with satisfaction and delight.1958: Unexpected joys may brighten your day.1970: You’re the star of the show today.1982: Receive good news or fulfill a long-awaited wish.1994: Financial opportunities might arise.2006: Your reputation and image may improve.Wealth: ModerateHealth: ModerateLove: JealousyLucky direction: East1935: Avoid crowded places to maintain peace.1947: Spend some time alone for clarity.1959: Stay away from social distractions.1971: Reschedule meetings or plans for another time.1983: Listen more and speak less.1995: Be cautious about sharing opinions.2007: Don’t let envy cloud your judgment.