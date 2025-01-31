Kim A-lim seizes 1st-round lead at LPGA season opener

Korea's Kim A-lim has grabbed the opening-round lead at the first LPGA tournament of 2025 thanks to a bogey-free performance.Kim picked up seven birdies en route to a seven-under 65 in the first round of the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions at Lake Nona Golf & Country Club in Orlando, Florida, on Thursday.Kim holds a four-stroke lead over fellow Korean Ko Jin-young and Thai star Patty Tavatanakit.The $2 million, no-cut tournament features 32 tour winners over the past two years, including five Koreans: Kim, Ko, Ryu Hae-ran, Amy Yang and Kim Hyo-joo.Kim A-lim won the Lotte Championship for her second career title in November 2024. This is her second career appearance at the Tournament of Champions after the 2022 event.Three years ago, Kim didn't break 70 once, shooting 74-70-73-71 to finish tied for 15th. On Thursday, Kim was dialed in from tee to green, hitting 12 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens, while needing just 27 putts.Kim started her round on the back nine and had her first birdie on the 11th hole before chipping in for a birdie two holes later.Kim then made back-to-back birdies on the 18th and the first, and finished with three birdies over her final five holes."My shot was good. Putting was good. Everything was good," Kim said after her round, adding she was surprised with the result because she only worked on her game for two weeks and spent more time on strength training over the winter.Kim also said having more experience now than three years ago helped her get off to a strong start this week. She is also trying to change the shape of her shots. After struggling at times to control her draw last year, Kim wants to hit more fade shots this season.Ko also had a bogey-free round in shooting a three-under 69, with one birdie on the front nine and two more on the back nine.Ryu is in a 10-way tie for fourth place after carding a two-under 70. Yang and Kim Hyo-joo each shot a 72 to tie for 17th.Yonhap