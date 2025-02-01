More in Television

Korea's oldest active actress going strong after 69 years in the business

KARD's BM to cut acting teeth in season two of 'Beef'

'Squid Game' season 3 set for release on June 27: Netflix

Model Irene announces she’s tying the knot

One for the ages: Lim Ji-yeon draws strength from role in hit series 'The Tale of Lady Ok'