 Fire breaks out at National Hangeul Museum
Fire breaks out at National Hangeul Museum

Published: 01 Feb. 2025, 11:16 Updated: 01 Feb. 2025, 11:25
A fire breaks out at the National Hangeul Museum in Yongsan, central Seoul at around 8:40 a.m. on Feb. 1. [NEWS1]

A fire breaks out at the National Hangeul Museum in Yongsan, central Seoul at around 8:40 a.m. on Feb. 1. [NEWS1]

 
A fire broke out at the National Hangeul Museum in Yongsan, central Seoul, at around 8:40 a.m. on Saturday.
 
According to Yongsan District Office and fire authorities, the blaze originated on the four-story museum’s rooftop, producing thick smoke visible from a distance. Fire authorities are currently working to extinguish the flames, but the extent of damage remains unclear. No casualties or damages have been confirmed yet.
 
The Yongsan District Office issued a public safety alert urging nearby residents to keep their windows closed and avoid visiting the affected area.
 
The National Hangeul Museum, operated by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, has been undergoing expansion work to add two additional floors. Fire officials believe the blaze originated from the rooftop construction site. The museum has been closed since October 2024 for renovations and is scheduled to reopen in October this year. 
 
The National Hangeul Museum was established in 2014 to preserve and promote the linguistic and cultural heritage of the Korean alphabet, hangul. 

BY YIM SEUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
tags fire national hangeul musem

