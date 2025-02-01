Today's fortune: Feb. 1, 2025

Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores(the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune. Check the year of your birth for today’s prediction.Wealth: ModerateHealth: ModerateLove: RomanticLucky direction: North1936: Avoid being swayed by emotions.1948: Parental love for children knows no bounds.1960: Despite flaws, your spouse is the best.1972: You may connect deeply with someone.1984: Focus on creating a new family milestone.1996: Avoid being overly attached to a romantic interest.Wealth: ExcellentHealth: StrongLove: UnitedLucky direction: Northeast1937: A day where everything feels worthwhile.1949: Everything has its rightful place.1961: Opportunities may arise in the right context.1973: Unity and teamwork bring success.1985: Collaborate with family on household matters.1997: Foster unity; "You and I are one."Wealth: GoodHealth: GoodLove: JoyfulLucky direction: South1938: You'll find joy in many things today.1950: Embrace what’s good and positive.1962: Plans may proceed smoothly.1974: You might enjoy a pleasant expense.1986: Reasonable spending adds comfort to life.1998: A delightful meeting awaits; enjoy the day.Wealth: GoodHealth: GoodLove: JoyfulLucky direction: South1939: Share proud stories about family.1951: Age is a badge of honor.1963: Accomplish goals and feel a sense of achievement.1975: Feel rewarded and savor life's pleasures.1987: Hard work may bear excellent results.1999: Enjoy meaningful conversations and cheerful encounters.Wealth: ModerateHealth: ModerateLove: JealousLucky direction: North1940: Expect expenses to exceed your plans.1952: Stay neutral in conflicts.1964: Be patient; things may take longer than expected.1976: Avoid favoritism and bias.1988: Measure everything carefully before judging.2000: Resist comparing yourself with others.Wealth: ModerateHealth: ModerateLove: GenerousLucky direction: West1941: Simplicity is bliss.1953: A kind word can brighten someone's day.1965: Cooperation leads to shared success.1977: Focus on giving rather than receiving.1989: An unexpected expense may arise.2001: Consider value and satisfaction in your spending.Wealth: ModerateHealth: ModerateLove: GenerousLucky direction: West1942: Money facilitates respect and acknowledgment.1954: Avoid overinvolvement in children’s matters.1966: Return the kindness you've received.1978: Think from another’s perspective.1990: Break free from confined thought processes.2002: Unexpected expenses may appear.Wealth: ExpensesHealth: CautiousLove: ConflictingLucky direction: East1943: Avoid large crowds or busy places.1955: Watching or hearing about something may frustrate you.1967: Stay calm; let events unfold naturally.1979: Refrain from meddling or asserting dominance.1991: Be cautious about encounters that seem off.2003: Contemplate relationships carefully.Wealth: GoodHealth: GoodLove: JoyfulLucky direction: South1944: Age signifies the honor of life’s journey.1956: Be proud of the life you've built.1968: Achieve your goals and relish your triumphs.1980: A twofold gain is possible today.1992: Act with confidence and enthusiasm.2004: New insights or opportunities may come your way.Wealth: GoodHealth: GoodLove: JoyfulLucky direction: South1945: Life’s fragrance fills your soul with happiness.1957: Appreciate every moment of today.1969: Living is the ultimate profit.1981: A day filled with purpose and significance.1993: A fulfilling day radiating joy.2005: Cherish small but sure moments of happiness.Wealth: SpendingHealth: CautiousLove: ConflictingLucky direction: East1946: Avoid overeating or overexerting.1958: Silence is better than unnecessary words.1970: Don’t only see the positives; be realistic.1982: Avoid conflicts, even trivial ones.1994: If you can’t change it, learn to enjoy it.2006: Avoid clinging to friendships too tightly.Wealth: ModerateHealth: CautiousLove: StuckLucky direction: West1935: Familiarity brings comfort.1947: Our possessions are valuable and meaningful.1959: Parenting can feel challenging.1971: Observe the big picture, not just the details.1983: Flexibility is key; adapt to your circumstances.1995: You may connect well with older individuals.2007: If unavoidable, find ways to embrace the situation.