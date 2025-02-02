Fruits, vegetables had highest price hikes in 2024: Data

A shopper examines the displayed fruit at a supermarket in Seoul on Feb. 2.Foods like fruits and vegetables made up the majority of the top 10 items whose prices were inflated the most last year, according to Statistics Korea. Data from the agency shows that Asian pears and tangerines saw the largest price hikes among the surveyed 458 food items, rising by 71.9 percent and 46.2 percent on year, respectively.