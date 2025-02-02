 Fruits, vegetables had highest price hikes in 2024: Data
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Economy

print dictionary print

Fruits, vegetables had highest price hikes in 2024: Data

Published: 02 Feb. 2025, 17:53
A shopper examines the displayed fruit at a supermarket in Seoul on Feb. 2. [YONHAP]

A shopper examines the displayed fruit at a supermarket in Seoul on Feb. 2. [YONHAP]

 
A shopper examines the displayed fruit at a supermarket in Seoul on Feb. 2.
 
Foods like fruits and vegetables made up the majority of the top 10 items whose prices were inflated the most last year, according to Statistics Korea. Data from the agency shows that Asian pears and tangerines saw the largest price hikes among the surveyed 458 food items, rising by 71.9 percent and 46.2 percent on year, respectively.
 
tags Korea groceries fruit vegetables inflation

More in Economy

Korea's economy will continue to drag in 2025, economists say

Household loans fall in Jan. off sluggish real estate purchases

Market mix: Jeonse prices rising for apartments, falling for multifamily homes

Why Trump's 25 percent tariff on Mexico is bad news for Hyundai and Kia

Fruits, vegetables had highest price hikes in 2024: Data

Related Stories

Grocery prices soar

Fruit fighters

Sour fruits, sweet vegetables

What goes up must come down, including apple prices

Un-a-peel-ing prices
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)