 Market mix: Jeonse prices rising for apartments, falling for multifamily homes
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Economy

print dictionary print

Market mix: Jeonse prices rising for apartments, falling for multifamily homes

Published: 02 Feb. 2025, 18:28
Apartment buidings are seen from Mount Namsan, a peak in Jung District, central Seoul, on Feb. 2. As buying slumps in the real estate market, jeonse (lump rent deposits) prices are rising for apartments but dropping for multifamily housing units due to fear of rental fraud and a shift to monthly payments. [YONHAP]

Apartment buidings are seen from Mount Namsan, a peak in Jung District, central Seoul, on Feb. 2. As buying slumps in the real estate market, jeonse (lump rent deposits) prices are rising for apartments but dropping for multifamily housing units due to fear of rental fraud and a shift to monthly payments. [YONHAP]

 
Apartment buidings are seen from Mount Namsan, a peak in Jung District, central Seoul, on Feb. 2. 
 
As buying slumps in the real estate market, jeonse (lump rent deposits) prices are rising for apartments but dropping for units in smaller multifamily homes due to fear of rental fraud and a shift to monthly payments.
 
tags Korea housing apartment jeonse real estate

More in Economy

Korea's economy will continue to drag in 2025, economists say

Household loans fall in Jan. off sluggish real estate purchases

Market mix: Jeonse prices rising for apartments, falling for multifamily homes

Why Trump's 25 percent tariff on Mexico is bad news for Hyundai and Kia

Fruits, vegetables had highest price hikes in 2024: Data

Related Stories

400 million won of jeonse doesn't get you much these days

Spending more to rent than buy an apartment

Gangnam prices keep soaring as gov't squabbles over real estate tax

As jeonse prices fall, owners get desperate and analysts worry

95 percent of young Koreans think owning a home is essential
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)