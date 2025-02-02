Market mix: Jeonse prices rising for apartments, falling for multifamily homes
Published: 02 Feb. 2025, 18:28
Apartment buidings are seen from Mount Namsan, a peak in Jung District, central Seoul, on Feb. 2.
As buying slumps in the real estate market, jeonse (lump rent deposits) prices are rising for apartments but dropping for units in smaller multifamily homes due to fear of rental fraud and a shift to monthly payments.
