More in Industry

Korea's exports fall 10.3% on year in Jan, logging first trade deficit in 20 months

How Korea's 'construction slump' could harm its economic growth

CU blazes the ramyeon trail abroad with in-store cookers for 'Han River experience'

Seoul's privacy watchdog to ask DeepSeek about user info

Explainer: Why DeepSeek AI is a breakthrough for some, a threat for others