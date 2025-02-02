 Publishing industry's production drops 11.1% on year in November
Published: 02 Feb. 2025, 17:51
A customer looks at books at a bookstore in Seoul on Feb. 2. [YONHAP]

The publishing industry's production dropped by 11.1 percent on year in November 2024, marking the largest drop in a year and 10 months since January 2023, according to Statistics Korea. The drop in production followed an on-year 2.8 percent increase in the previous month of October, boosted by sales from author Han Kang's Nobel Prize win. 
 
