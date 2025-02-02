Publishing industry's production drops 11.1% on year in November
Published: 02 Feb. 2025, 17:51
A customer looks at books at a bookstore in Seoul on Feb. 2.
The publishing industry's production dropped by 11.1 percent on year in November 2024, marking the largest drop in a year and 10 months since January 2023, according to Statistics Korea. The drop in production followed an on-year 2.8 percent increase in the previous month of October, boosted by sales from author Han Kang's Nobel Prize win.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)