 SK Chairman Chey to visit Washington in February
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

SK Chairman Chey to visit Washington in February

Published: 02 Feb. 2025, 17:03 Updated: 02 Feb. 2025, 18:22
SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won speaks at a planning event for the upcoming APEC CEO Summit in Jung District, central Seoul, on Jan. 23. [YONHAP]

SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won speaks at a planning event for the upcoming APEC CEO Summit in Jung District, central Seoul, on Jan. 23. [YONHAP]

 
SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, who also heads the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry, will travel to the United States in February, making it his first visit to the country after U.S. President Donald Trump’s inauguration.  
 
His trip will also mark the first time a head of one of Korea’s four largest conglomerates visits the U.S. capital after the Trump administration began its second run.
 

Related Article

Chey is set to speak at the Trans-Pacific Dialogue forum that will take place at the Salamander DC Hotel in Washington from Feb. 21 to 22, according to local reports on Sunday. He will reportedly talk about economic measures to resolve current geopolitical risks.
 
The Trans-Pacific Dialogue has been annually hosted by the Chey Institute for Advanced Studies, which is chaired by the SK Chairman, since 2021. It is a forum where government officials, academics and opinion leaders from Korea, Japan and the United States discuss geopolitical and security issues, according to the organization’s website.
 
This year’s event will reportedly have experts discuss the United States’ foreign policy, U.S. and East Asian security and collaborative measures for AI. The speakers have not yet been revealed on the website as of press time.

BY KIM JU-YEON [[email protected]]
tags Korea SK Chey Tae-won

More in Industry

Korea to question DeepSeek regarding data protection, security policies

Why Trump's 25 percent tariff on Mexico is bad news for Hyundai and Kia

Publishing industry's production drops 11.1% on year in November

SK Chairman Chey to visit Washington in February

Korea's exports fall 10.3% on year in Jan, logging first trade deficit in 20 months

Related Stories

SK chairman meets with U.S. lawmakers to discuss investments

SK Chief Chey will discuss investment, management, but not divorce settlement at upcoming meeting

Younger brother of SK chief Chey named head of SK Innovation

SK's Chey arrives at FTC to argue that Siltron deal was fair

SK Chairman Chey Tae-won prioritizes data centers in $61.5 billion AI push
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)