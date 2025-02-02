SK Chairman Chey to visit Washington in February
Published: 02 Feb. 2025, 17:03 Updated: 02 Feb. 2025, 18:22
- KIM JU-YEON
- [email protected]
SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, who also heads the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry, will travel to the United States in February, making it his first visit to the country after U.S. President Donald Trump’s inauguration.
His trip will also mark the first time a head of one of Korea’s four largest conglomerates visits the U.S. capital after the Trump administration began its second run.
Chey is set to speak at the Trans-Pacific Dialogue forum that will take place at the Salamander DC Hotel in Washington from Feb. 21 to 22, according to local reports on Sunday. He will reportedly talk about economic measures to resolve current geopolitical risks.
The Trans-Pacific Dialogue has been annually hosted by the Chey Institute for Advanced Studies, which is chaired by the SK Chairman, since 2021. It is a forum where government officials, academics and opinion leaders from Korea, Japan and the United States discuss geopolitical and security issues, according to the organization’s website.
This year’s event will reportedly have experts discuss the United States’ foreign policy, U.S. and East Asian security and collaborative measures for AI. The speakers have not yet been revealed on the website as of press time.
BY KIM JU-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
