South Korean Navy launches fleet command to respond to North's threats

The South Korean Navy has launched a new fleet command that will operate multiple destroyers, including those equipped with Aegis combat systems, in efforts to better respond to the North's military threats at sea, officials said Sunday."The Republic of Korea Navy Task Fleet Command, a core unit of the maritime three-axis system against North Korea's nuclear and missile threats, which also protects the country's maritime transportation routes, was launched as of Feb. 1," the Navy said in a release.The maritime three-axis system refers to the maritime version of the military's three-pronged deterrence structure comprising the Kill Chain pre-emptive strike platform, the Korea Massive Punishment and Retaliation system and the Korea Air and Missile Defense.In the event of a contingency, the command will send key destroyers to seas near the Northern Limit Line (NLL), the de facto inter-Korean maritime border, and detect and intercept North Korean missiles while conducting precision strikes on core targets, according to the Navy.The new command operates 10 destroyers and four auxiliary ships, including the new 8,200-ton Jeongjo the Great destroyer equipped with radar-evading functions and the newest Aegis combat system, according to the Navy.Ships built under South Korea's next-generation destroyer project, referred to as KDDX, will also be assigned to the new command upon completion, it added.Yonhap