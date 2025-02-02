 North Korea calls U.S. weapons sales to South 'attempt to destroy the balance of power'
Published: 02 Feb. 2025, 15:22
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un observes a test launch of sea-to-surface strategic cruise guided missiles on Jan. 25 in this file photo Korean Central News Agency released the following day. [YONHAP]

North Korea on Sunday accused the United States of stepping up weapons aid to allies in what it called an attempt to cement its hegemonic status, saying such weapons provisions are still not sufficient to “save” South Korea from strategic deficiency.
 
The North's state media made the accusation after the Defense Security Cooperation Agency proposed selling weapons to South Korea, including BQM-177A subsonic sea-skimming aerial targets for Aegis-equipped destroyers and GQM-163 target drones.
 

“The U.S., the world's biggest war merchant, is getting worked up, more than ever, on its weapons sales scheme to nations that follow [the United States],” Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said in a comment, stressing that such sales to South Korea are increasingly “persistent.”
 
KCNA claimed such arms provisions to the South reflect the United States' attempt to destroy the balance of power in the region and solidify its hegemonic status.
 
“No weapons aid from the U.S. can redeem [South Korea] from its fate of strategic deficiency … the U.S. will not be able to realize its ambition due to our righteous power,” it said.
 
The North has long denounced military cooperation between South Korea and the United States, calling joint military drills between the allies rehearsals for invasions while using them as a pretext for provocations.
 
Last week, Pyongyang vowed to maintain “the toughest counteraction” to the United States as long as it rejects the country's sovereignty and security interests.
 
Yonhap 
 
 
North Korea calls U.S. weapons sales to South 'attempt to destroy the balance of power'

