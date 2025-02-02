 Children welcome the onset of spring with calligraphy
Children welcome the onset of spring with calligraphy

Published: 02 Feb. 2025, 18:33
Children from a day care center hold up calligraphy scrolls at Namgyeseowon Confucian Academy in Hamyang County, South Gyeongsang, on Feb. 2, welcoming ipchun, the onset of spring, which falls on Feb. 3 this year. Temperatures are expected to drop starting Feb. 3, with wind chill temperatures set to plummet to minus 22 degrees Celsius (minus 7.6 degrees Fahrenheit) on Feb. 4.

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
